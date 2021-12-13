He called a seed – Delilah interrupted in front of the cameras: She cried like rain because of the emperor “constantly insulting me” | latest news

Host Darko Tanaseevich interviewed members of the cooperative in a chicha bar. The first to speak to Darko was Delilah Dragojevic:

– Where is that Delilah that I revive, who explodes with self-confidence? Darko asked.

– I’m gone, it’s just the humiliation I feel. I protected the emperor last night and he brought it back to me. I had to protect him because he constantly insults me. He ordered Maja to beat up the two daughters (Ana and Delilah) and before that Maja insulted me.

I was so hurt by his insult, said Delilah, I wasn’t expecting it.

Three or four times in a row he approached me today, it is not clear to me what he is doing, whether he is checking whether he has a permit or some other intention, I do not know … – she said.

He said when we were with Ognjen that I stabbed him, he insults hard and says he is insulting people he doesn’t care about. He sticks to his relationship with Maya because he’s not sure what he wants. Delilah said: He can do to Maja what he did to me.

