Tik Tok clip re-meet Saudis after 39 years!

In a story that was only told in soap operas, for two Saudis hosting a lost person 39 years ago in their home, the incident was documented with a video camera for the photographer’s son to publish on social media platforms after these years.

“It was not taken into account that a passing meeting 39 years ago would bring back the details of its documented events again,” with this phrase, Fadl Al-Buainain said to Al-Arabiya.net, adding: 3 days ago, I received a video clip on WhatsApp from one of the brothers about a video of an interview with me 39 years ago, and it appears In that video, which was published on the Tik Tok program, pictures of me and my brother Ali, may God have mercy on him, and the story of this old video, which was filmed in 1983 AD in front of my father’s house in the Al-Omal neighborhood in Dammam, and the videographer Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, and the time of filming was at 12 pm, and I was surprised by Asim Ibn Photographer Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

Filming story details

He added: The details of the shooting came back when the photographer Al-Ghamdi stopped his car in front of our house, to ask us through Jubail, and we reported that he was coming from Jeddah and heading to Jubail city to attend an event there, but he lost the way and lost his way in Dammam, and he seemed tired of the long journey and we should have welcomed With him, and we host him, and at our insistence, my brother Ali, may God have mercy on him, please honor our council at the father’s house and have coffee, and then he asked for permission and we bid him farewell.”

He said: Before he left us, we were afraid that he would get lost again, or not find empty rooms in hotels, so I told him to sleep in our house, and as a matter of foreplay, I told him, “I am afraid that you will sleep tonight in your car on the street,” and then he was recording the popular video on the communication platforms different social.

Al-Buainain continued the story: “He himself wanted to record the interview with us and film it with a video camera, and he insisted that I mention my name in the recording so that he can remember us with the days and he had what he wanted.”

Duties of welcome and hospitality

And he added: What we did would have been done by anyone, as this is the least of the duties of welcome and hospitality, but the strange thing is that the son of the pilot photographer, Assem Al-Ghamdi, continued to publish this video in honor of the memory of his father, who preserved these beautiful memories, which appeared on the widest scale after 39 years, and after Omar Tawil, his father, my father, and my brother Ali, may God have mercy on them all, passed away, and the strangest thing is that I would not have recognized myself had it not been for my voice recognition of my name in the interview.

Al-Buainain stated that the photographer’s son, after the video spread on social media, agreed on a date to visit him at our home.

While Jassem Al-Ghamdi, the photographer’s son, told Al-Arabiya.net: My father died in 2019, and he was among a group of tapes that his father filmed in the eighties with his personal camera. My brothers were keen to transfer the contents of the tapes to the digital system, and during the process their eyes fell on This fleeting snapshot, and we did not know anything about that interview, and its background, so my brother “Asim” thought of publishing the video on his account on Tik Tok, hoping that it would reach the brother who appears in the clip, and we did not expect the great interaction and the sons of the brother Fadl communicated with us within a few hours We are happy with this communication after all these years.

He said: My father, may God have mercy on him, is a teacher of art education. He retired in 2010 and held a bachelor’s degree in art education from Umm Al-Qura University. He studied plastic arts at the Capital Model Institute in Riyadh. He was a plastic artist and photographer in addition to his work as a teacher.