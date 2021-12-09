Hammouchi disburses an exceptional grant to security personnel

Hespress from Rabat

The Director General of National Security, Abdellatif Hammouchi, decided to disburse an exceptional financial grant for the year 2021, for the benefit of all female employees and national security personnel working in the various central departments and regional leaders at the national level.

The disbursement of this exceptional financial grant comes in the context of keenness to encourage female national security employees to make more sacrifices to serve the security issues of the homeland and citizens. -19.

It is expected that the security services will start disbursing this exceptional grant from the budget of the General Directorate of National Security within the next few days.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of National Security has been keen in recent years to disburse this type of exceptional financial grant, in order to consolidate the social support provided to the National Security family.