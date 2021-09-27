Your guide to the best areas to invest in renewable energy.. Know the details

Egypt enjoys a distinct climate that makes some governorates of the Republic have solar brightness throughout the year and some of them enjoy the highest wind speed in the world. Therefore, it includes the best sites for the establishment of solar and wind power plants throughout the year and allows the establishment of projects with total capacities of up to 90,000 megawatts.

Here are the best areas to set up renewable energy plants:



1- As for the areas suitable for establishing wind stations to generate electricity:

The Gulf of Suez area covers an area of ​​1,220 square kilometers, with a total capacity of 3,550 megawatts.

The East Nile region covers an area of ​​841 square kilometers with a total capacity of 5800 megawatts.

The West Nile region covers an area of ​​3,636 square kilometers, with a total capacity of 23,350 megawatts.

2- Areas suitable for establishing solar plants to generate electricity in Egypt:

The East Nile region covers an area of ​​12,000 90 square kilometers, with a total capacity of 24,000 900 megawatts.

The West Nile region covers an area of ​​606 square kilometers, with a total capacity of 17,000 400 megawatts.

Benban area, Aswan Governorate, covering an area of ​​37 square kilometers, with a total capacity of 1800 megawatts.

– Kom Ombo area on an area of ​​7 square kilometers with a total capacity of 260 megawatts.