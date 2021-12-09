Novak Djokovic visits the Serbian Institute of Sports and Sports Medicine

Novak Djokovic returned to Serbia after leaving the Davis Cup final and visited the Serbian Institute of Sport and Sports Medicine on Tuesday. Goran Bogović, Director of the Serbian Institute of Sports and Sports Medicine, was pleased to welcome Novak Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“Like Novak, we encourage a healthy lifestyle every day through physical activity and a healthy diet. In addition, we professionally support organizations in sports, monitor and apply the latest technical and scientific achievements involved in decision-making in the sports sector nationwide.

For today’s athletes to win titles, medals and victories, craving, willingness to make sacrifices, and personal enthusiasm are not enough. They need a complete support system that will allow them to rise to the level of a champion like Novak Djokovic.

The Institute of Sports and Sports Medicine of Republika Srpska is a trusted refuge for Serbian athletes, a state-of-the-art research and development facility, which aims to provide professional support to the sports and leisure system in Serbia.” Blake.

Djokovic will play the ATP Cup

It was announced on Tuesday that Djokovic would play the ATP Cup. Last week, Djokovic did not want to give any details about his participation in the Australian Open. However, scoring in the ATP Cup is a good sign that Djokovic will play in the Australian Open.

“I understand you want some answers, where do I start the season, how do I start it. I’m really tired of this season and all year long, so I’d rather stick to family time, put in rehab, then I’ll see what the future holds,” Djokovic said after leaving Serbia for the Davis Cup finals.

“You will be informed. I know what you want. I won’t answer you tonight. I know what you want to ask me but you will be notified. That’s all I can tell you. I can’t give you a date. Australia is clearly around the corner so you will know very soon” .