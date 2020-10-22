Halsey dazzles fans with her performance of “The Other Girl” with Kelsey Ballerini
Halsey came out in a somewhat surprising spot at the 2020 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. The New Jersey-born pop singer teamed up with Kelsey Ballerini to perform “The Other Girls”. The song was featured on Ballerini’s third studio album, “Kelsea”. Ballerini began performing in what was a bar scene before Halsey joins the song from the other side and proceeds to walk the top of the bar.
Viewers were thrilled to see the two take the stage together after the success of their first single in April. The only other time they performed was at CMT Crossroads when they each took a song together from everyone’s group, as well as a separate show for Halsey’s “Graveyard.” Prior to the event, Halsey, who recently revealed that she has done away with her dignity in a TikTok video, told CMT that the two’s friendship is working perfectly because they are “working-class”.
For Halsey, she was enjoying another successful year after releasing her third studio album “Manic” in January. Three singles were released before their debut, including “Without Me” in 2018 and later “Graveyard” in 2019. A week before the album dropped, Halsey released “You Should Be Sad” as the third single from The album.
Here’s a look at some of the most prominent fan reactions after watching the latest Friends performance.
The friendship between Halsey and Ballerini dates back a few years with the two spending together on the Victoria’s Secret Show back in 2018 and later collaborating. CMT crossroads. This eventually resulted in some collaborations on the tracks.
While talking to Taste of Country Nights, Ballerini made her decision to list Halsey on her Kelsey The album. She knew she wanted to join some songs with other musicians, but she indicated that she only wanted it if they were her friends, not some random singers.
The two collaborated on “The Other Girl” because Ballerini said it makes sense. The country singer explained that she offered her the song for the first time before Halsey quickly agreed to loan her vocals onto the track.
In that same interview was the timeline of their friendship. Before she met modeling, Halsey was performing in Nashville when she ended up ballerini behind the scenes and instantly “clicking”, according to Ballerini.
She said they connected so quickly that they were out later in the evening for a later party. From there, the two stopped and some others at the hotel as Ballerini revealed that Halsey shared the beginnings of her soon-to-be-released single, “Without Me.”
While the two have been in sync since, the duo has also enjoyed their solo success in 2020. Ballerini dropped two albums this year, including her latest album. Dancers in September. Meanwhile, the pop singer released the song “Manic” in January.
Along with Ballerini and Halsey teaming up, the evening also saw some other star-studded shows. This included Luke Combs with Brooks and Dunn, Shania Twain and Morgan Wallen, who represented her first on stage since Saturday Night Live Controversy.
