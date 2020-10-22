Halsey dazzles fans with her performance of “The Other Girl” with Kelsey Ballerini

Halsey came out in a somewhat surprising spot at the 2020 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. The New Jersey-born pop singer teamed up with Kelsey Ballerini to perform “The Other Girls”. The song was featured on Ballerini’s third studio album, “Kelsea”. Ballerini began performing in what was a bar scene before Halsey joins the song from the other side and proceeds to walk the top of the bar.

Viewers were thrilled to see the two take the stage together after the success of their first single in April. The only other time they performed was at CMT Crossroads when they each took a song together from everyone’s group, as well as a separate show for Halsey’s “Graveyard.” Prior to the event, Halsey, who recently revealed that she has done away with her dignity in a TikTok video, told CMT that the two’s friendship is working perfectly because they are “working-class”.

For Halsey, she was enjoying another successful year after releasing her third studio album “Manic” in January. Three singles were released before their debut, including “Without Me” in 2018 and later “Graveyard” in 2019. A week before the album dropped, Halsey released “You Should Be Sad” as the third single from The album.

Here’s a look at some of the most prominent fan reactions after watching the latest Friends performance.