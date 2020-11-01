Halo Infinite release date hinted by Xbox Insider

Hello Infinite The release date appears to have been hinted at by a notable Xbox insider. At one point, Infinite aura It was about to be the launch game for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, or in other words, it would be launching in just two weeks. However, the next-generation Xbox One, PC and Xbox game not only will not miss this original release date, but it currently does not have a release window. Add to that reports of the game’s turbulent development, and the result is speculation that it may not arrive until 2021. However, according to the aforementioned Xbox expert, this almost certainly won’t be a problem.

On Twitter, Xbox insider Klobrille recently revealed it Infinite aura It is “more or less complete content”. As a result, 343 Industries is completely focused on the technical aspects of the game. Meanwhile, the insiders indicate that they “fully expect” the game to launch sometime in 2021.

Unfortunately, that’s where the details end, but rumors and speculation that the game could be delayed until 2022 appear to be unfounded. Meanwhile, if the game has completed content, this indicates that it will launch in the first or second quarter of the year instead of the third or fourth quarter.

Klopprell’s comments also indicate that the match was only delayed due to technical issues, which is not surprising given that he was clearly lacking in that division when it came out this summer.

The game is fairly full content. They can fully focus on the technical aspects now. I’m expecting Halo Infinite to launch in 2021. – klobrille (@ klobrille) October 30, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing official here, everything is subject to change during the development process, especially when it comes to a game like Infinite auraWhich has seen a long and rocky development.

Infinite aura Under development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. At the time of publication, there was no word – official – regarding the release date, however, it looks like the game will launch sometime next year, possibly even during the first half of next year.