Gunthart assesses the situation – “the big question mark is Federer’s sport” – the sport

Will Roger Federer return to the world stage after a long injury break? We asked SRF expert Heinz Günthardt.

The news that Roger Federer had to delay his return was not a big surprise to Heinz Gunthardt. “Rumors were boiling before. It has been said that Roger tried to train, but not quite as much as he really wanted. “

“Best of Five” is not perfect

Another indication of lack of form is the absence of a sparring partner. Federer traveled to Dubai, but initially decided not to seek help from a coaching partner. “So it’s not surprising to me that he’s not going to Australia,” says Gunthardt.

There’s also the fact that there are three winning groups in Melbourne. “If I’m not 100 percent, I don’t want to use the ‘top five’ to test if my body can do that,” Gunthardt explains.

As long as Roger believes he can win titles, he will feel like continuing.

The SRF expert speculates that Federer could return to Indian Wells. There are many reasons for this: “Roger has always played well there. He’s also warm and dry, conditions are usually fast. That works for him.”

Athletics as a big question mark

Whether Federer will be able to return to his old form is in the stars. Despite the forced long rest period, he should have kept the fun of the sport.

“As long as Roger thinks he can win titles, he wants to keep going,” Gunthart said. “But the big question mark is his athletic fitness: Can he go back in his age to catch up with the best? It won’t be easy. The older I get, the more difficult it gets. Especially when it comes to speed.”