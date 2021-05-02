Grassauer Markus Schmuck is one of the best photographers in Europe

“I am thrilled to be among the best in my field.” Citizen Rhett M. Winkler, who has featured in the “Wedding” category, said the award is a further confirmation of my work. More than 300 photographers from 25 countries have submitted 2,600 photos, and the best have now been awarded from An international jury of 29 photos was accepted at an online ceremony.

Show

Wedding photo made in Rhett im Winkle

The winning photo of the bride and groom was taken this past January at Reit M Winkle. We were on our way from place to place while filming the wedding. It was January and it was snowing hard. Magdalena and George looked at each other incredibly in love – I get goose bumps now when I think about it. “The two are real dreams and I am very proud that I even managed to convince international experts of this picture,” said Marcus Schmuck.

The passionate photographer was one of fewer than ten photographers across Germany since 2012 who were permitted to use the title of “qualified European photographer” (www.europeanphotographers.eu). A network of 450 professional European photographers representing their interests internationally in the fields of education, training, standards, rights, etc. An annual highlight of FEP is the announcement of the Photographer of the Year Award, which is awarded in the categories of Commercial, Fashion, Illustration and Digital Art, Landscape, Portrait, Press Report / Photojournalism, Sports, Weddings, and Nature. – Young talents are coming.

While the overall victory this year went to Finn Antti Karppinen, Markus Schmuck made his photo among the top photographers in the “Wedding” category. The certificate signed by FEP President Trolls Lutvedt – like many other awards already obtained – will hold a special place in his photo studio at Grassauer Bahnhofstraße 86, www.markus-schmuck.de.

About Marcus Schmock

Marcus Schmuck grew up in the Reit im Winkle in the middle of the Bavarian Alps. His huge passion – photography – began after graduating from high school with a professional training as a photographer. After several assistant jobs for several photographers in the fashion and advertising field, with overseas residency in Australia, South Africa, USA and Europe, he opened his own photo studio with his own photo lab in 1995. As the best master’s exam of the year, he was awarded the MA From the government of the state of Bavaria in 1999. fb / red