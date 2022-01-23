Grand Prize: 7.5 million euros for each player from the regions of Brussels and Ulm

Two lottery players from the region of Bruchsal and Ulm are the first million winners this year in Baden-Württemberg: As the lottery company announced Thursday in Stuttgart, the hoppers won 7.5 million euros each with six correct numbers. Lotto Baden-Württemberg does not yet know who is behind the winners. Both players anonymously handed over their tickets to the admission points. In order to get millions, they must present a valid game receipt; At each lottery admission point in Baden-Württemberg or at the main office in Stuttgart.

A total of €45 million was in the jackpot, which was shared among six lucky winners nationwide. The winning numbers for the January 19 draw were: 17, 19, 43, 45, 48 and 49. Since September 2020, the maximum jackpot in game 6 out of 49 has been €45 million – if not won, it will drop to less than Distribute it to the second-place winners – that is, those who didn’t get the perfect number right, but got six instead. 75 people nationwide hit fifth place with an impressive number, eleven of them in Baden-Württemberg. After all, they each get €184,107.10, which is twice the usual odds for this rank, according to the lottery company.

