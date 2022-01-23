Australian Open: Krijsikova and Keys in the Quarter-finals – Mixed Sports – Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys play against each other at the Australian Open ATP Tour for a place in the semi-finals.

French Open winner Kryjsikova and former US Open finalist Kryjsikova qualified for the quarter-finals in Melbourne on Sunday with clear successes. Fourth place in the world rankings Krizhikova maintained her title chances with 6:2, 6:2 against two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Asarinka of Belarus.

In her previous two matches in her first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Czech had not yet made it past the second round.

“I admire Vika. She is a hero here. I am very happy that I won today. It is hard to find words,” said the 26-year-old Czech. In 1:25 hours she made her victory complete. Azarenka had his neck treated during the match.

Keys kicks out Badusa

Keys, also 26, previously only needed 69 minutes for her 6:3, 6:1 against Spanish top ten player Paula Padusa. Keys reached the final at the 2017 US Open, her best result to date being the semi-final at the 2015 Australian Open. “I’m enjoying playing tennis again,” the world number 51 said.

Kevin Kraweets and Andreas Mies’ return to the Grand Slam ended with the men’s doubles. In the round of 16, the two-time French Open doubles winner was clearly defeated by fifth seed John Pearce of Australia and Philip Polasek of Slovakia 1:6, 2:6.

Polasek and Peers showed their good form ahead of the Australian Open by winning the tournament in Sydney. There the Germans were in the semi-finals. The two were unable to compete together last season due to Mays’ knee surgery.









