Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia

Google on Friday threatened to cancel its search engine in Australia If the government goes ahead with its plans to get tech giants to pay for news content.

The mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government aims to: Make Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies fairly for using the news content they pull from news sites.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to respond, saying, “We do not respond to threats.”

“Australia is setting its rules for things that can be done in Australia,” Morrison told reporters in Brisbane. This is done in our parliament. Our government is doing that. This is how things work here in Australia. “