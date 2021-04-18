Google Maps: The first feature is also finally available in Germany

With the introduction of Driving Mode, Google wants to make it easier to control Android functions while driving and at the same time to reduce the dangerous use of mobile phones while driving.

The “assisted driving mode” should enable the ability to write text messages via voice input, for example via WhatsApp, and initiate calls. At the same time, texts can also be read aloud. All functions can be used without leaving the Google Maps Navigation screen.

Early in 2019, Google announced Google Assistant Driving Mode, an app based on Google Assistant and likely to replace Android Auto. After the feature began rolling out in the USA in January this year, it is now finally available in Germany, as Google is in a blog entry. Advertise .

Google Maps: Announcing other innovations

Information about weather and air quality will also be shown in Google Maps in the future. Image: Google

In May, Google announced another practical innovation for maps: in Tokyo and Zurich, users will then be able to use the “Live View” function, which will allow them to move through buildings such as airports, malls or train stations thanks to augmented reality.

Collaborations with partners like The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and the Central Pollution Board in the future will also provide data such as temperature and weather conditions as well as the air quality at a particular location. While weather information is spreading around the world, air quality information will initially only be sent to Australia, India and the USA – but other countries should follow suit.

Google also wants to fulfill its commitment to “reduce its environmental footprint” from last year in the near future: Google Maps should then choose the route with the lowest carbon dioxide footprint by default if the arrival time is only slightly different from the already fastest route. The feature is already active in the USA, and a global launch appears to be already planned.