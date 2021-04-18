Google Maps: The first feature is also finally available in Germany

Google Maps: The first feature is also finally available in Germany

Google Maps users can look forward to the new ‘Assistant Driving Mode’. After this has already been rolled out in other countries, the feature is now also available in Germany. Additionally, Google Maps will receive more innovations in the coming months.

READ  'No vaccine, no recovery': RSM economist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *