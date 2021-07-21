Gmail Login.. New Tweet Deck

Internet Office: There are many types of applications such as social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. A unique user ID and password is required for each of these accounts. All you have to do is log in once in the mobile app. In the case of the same desktop..it is necessary to remember their login details each time. The solution to this problem is that some time ago Facebook users could log in with their Gmail accounts. Recently, Twitter introduced a similar feature. This feature, which is currently being tested, allows users to log into Twitter with their Gmail ID and password details. Beta users can download and test the Twitter beta from the Google Play Store. The facility will be fully available to users soon. IOS users can also log into Twitter with their Apple account details.

Additionally, Twitter introduces a new version of Tweetdeck. The group of tweets said it is making changes to the user interface as part of providing better services to the user. The new version of Tweetdeck is now available for select users in the US, Canada and Australia. She said a new version will be available for those selected for the beta program soon. Unlike the older version, Twitter develops a tweet collection with simple website-like features.