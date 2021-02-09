“Google” invites Arab internet users to review their privacy settings

Within the framework of working to build a safer Arab Internet for all





On the occasion of the “Safe Internet Day”, Arab users in the Middle East and North Africa region are called upon by Google to adopt simple steps to ensure the protection of their data, privacy and safety on the Internet.

And through the “#net_secure” campaign, which lasts for one week, Google called on users to check privacy settings, through the security check feature in the “Manage Privacy Settings” that helps define privacy settings with a group of Google products, as well as encouraged them To invite four family members or friends to do the same; In the context of building a safer Arab Internet for all.

According to “Sky News Arabia”, “Google” announced a partnership with the “Injaz Al Arab” Foundation and the ministries of education in Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco to train 26,000 students on the “Internet Champions” program, which teaches children the basics of digital citizenship and cyber safety so that they can Explore the online world with confidence and safety.

And according to Google, this step aims to help parents in the Middle East provide their children with the tools necessary to have a safer experience during distance learning throughout the year 2021.

The announcement of this move came through the “Google Arabia” blog and the platform’s social media accounts, and represents part of Google’s commitment to help people have a safer digital experience and protect their data and privacy.

According to the statement issued in this regard, it can make a difference by following a number of simple steps such as updating your computer and browser periodically, and using unique passwords that are difficult to guess.

The use of the “Password Manager” and “Password Verification” features in Google helps to provide greater protection for user accounts, while the “Password Verification” feature helps users verify the security levels of the passwords they save on their Google account.

The activation of the two-factor authentication feature provides a higher level of security for the account in case the password is stolen.

