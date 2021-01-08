Security forces seized a stolen car and returned it to its owner

The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces – Public Relations Division issued the following communication:

“At 2:45 dawn on Monday 5-1-2021, a Kia Cerato car, Lone Jordouni, passed the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint in the regional gendarmerie unit without stopping at the steering element, so the rest of the officers placed the iron obstacles (fork) In front of it, with the aim of stopping it, its driver continued its course, despite the damage to its tires as a result of crossing and overcoming obstacles.

The aforementioned checkpoint agents managed to control her after chasing her, but the driver and those who were on board managed to escape through the woods.

It turned out that the car – which was returned to its owner – had been stolen from Haret Hreik – the southern suburbs, and its owner was not yet aware of the theft.

The investigation is underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and work continues to arrest those involved. “