Google introduces traffic rating in the United States of America

Feb 12, 2021 11:45 am





Google has started rolling out what’s called Traffic Arrangement in the USA. This should also explain the fluctuations many US SEOs have noticed in the past few days.

Rumors have circulated since the beginning of February that the search giant Google may have modified the algorithm again. Search engine optimisers from the US in particular reported massive ranking fluctuations – in some cases there was talk of 30-40 percent traffic losses. A message from Google can now explain this.

Passage rating is launched in the USA

As Google announced, on Thursday, it began rolling out so-called traffic rankings in the US for English-language search queries.

Update: Traffic ranking was released yesterday afternoon Pacific Time for US inquiries in English. It will come to more countries in English in the near future, and then to other countries and languages ​​after that. We will update this theme as other launches happen. – Google SearchLiaison (searchliaison) February 11, 2021

Google had that Passage Ranking was announced in October 2020; It should contain individual text sections in the SERP if it answers your search query better than an entire website or an entire article. So Google not only wants to index the pages as a whole, but also individual strings of text – so the search engine must also be able to provide answers to very specific questions and thus, so to speak, “the needle in the haystack”. Overall, the feature should only affect about seven percent of all search queries – from one Big update So there can be no question.

Now that it’s rolling out in the USA, Google wants to expand the clip arrangement to include all English language inquiries and then gradually allow all other languages ​​and countries to follow suit.

Heavy traffic fluctuations in the United States of America

SEOs from the US have already recorded unusual traffic behavior on their websites since the beginning of February. This is how users submit reports Internet forums For example, three to four times the activity of Google Bot on your pages. Traffic decreased by 21 percent in one day and increased by 14 percent the following day. In some cases, large deviations were noted with respect to the arrangement.

As always, Google maintains a low profile and hasn’t commented on any communication with the Traffic Ranking rollout.

