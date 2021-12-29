WRC live on ServusTV

The Finland Rally will be held for the 70th time. Sebastien Ogier may celebrate his eighth world title. Rally Finland on ServusTV and LIVE at servustv.com/sport.

It’s finally back on the calendar. the Finland Rally. In 2019, it was the last time in the land of 1,000 lakes. Hyundai Pilot Out Tank, at that time still in ToyotaHe won the last two editions.

For the first time there is no driving in the summer either. The October date for this rally marks the 70th edition premiere. Low temperatures and rain can pose additional challenges for drivers on the stage, who are known for their high speeds and big jumps.

toy home for toyota

The Toyota team, based in the host city Jyväskylä, has had a perfect victory record in Rally Finland since 2017. Ahead of the 2021 race Sebastien Ogier And Elvin Evans In the overall ranking in first and second places. Separated by 44 points – meaning Ogier has a chance to win the eighth drivers’ title in Finland if he increases his lead to over 60 points.

Only seven points behind Evans in fourth overall Callie Rovanperawho was born in Jyväskylä and entered his home race with a lot of self-confidence after his victories in Estonia and Greece.

Winner of the 2017 Toyota Rally Finland Prize, Esapekka Lapland, back to five Yaris WRC with your team RTE Motorsports to drive. Takamoto Katsuta He is also on duty and has Irish Aaron Johnston As a new co-driver at his side. See also Days before he resigned, CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman told gym owners not to regret George Floyd

Craig Breen driving the third i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville Von Hyundai is third in the drivers’ standings, 50 points behind Ogier, while Ott Tanak will be one of the favorites after his wins in 2018 and 2019 in Finland. Craig Brin back to the third i20 Coupe WRC From the team after finishing second in his last two matches in Estonia and Belgium.

Jose Greensmith And Adrian Formo So M Sport Ford-Burning. The latter goes with the new co-driver alexander korea He goes to the start after he and Renault Jammal I decided to separate.

full distance: 1,059.64 km

stage distance: 28,711 km

Number of special stages: 19

Most wins: Hanno Mikkola, Markus Gronholm (beide 7 Siege)

Finland Rally on ServusTV

Detailed TV times – October 3:

3:55 pm: Rally Finland – Preliminary Report (on ServusTV Austria and Germany)

4:10 pm: Rally Finland – Powerstage (on ServusTV Austria and Germany)

5:55 pm: Rally Finland – Follow-up report (on ServusTV Austria and Germany)

