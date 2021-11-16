android 12 updates: Samsung released Android 12 updates, these smartphones will be available from today – Samsung starts rolling out the list of eligible smartphones with Android 12 single UI

Highlights: Samsung smartphones will get new updates

The phone will get Android 12 update

Check out the list of smartphones on display today

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung has released its new version of its mobile operating system. The company mentioned it in its official blog about OneUI 4. To Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 Built on the platform. As you all know, Android 12 is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.



According to Samsung, One UI 4 will be the first interface to be introduced in the Galaxy S21 series. These phones include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. One UI 4 can be downloaded in these smartphones from today. We will tell you which smartphones will be presented in the near future. But before that, let’s find out what distinguishes this new version of the mobile operating system from Samsung.

One UI 4 from Samsung will give users a different experience with customization options, privacy features, and access to Samsung’s ecosystem. In it you will get new color palettes. The customization features are further improved from menus, buttons, and screen icons. Tools offer more customization features than ever before. On the privacy front, the company said that strong security can’t be privacy. This brings the latest privacy security features from Samsung to One UI 4.

Any app accesses your camera or microphone for you. You’ll see everything in the new privacy dashboard. Privacy settings are simplified. This can be easily controlled and monitored. With One UI 4, the company is focusing on its ecosystem. The company said it has partnered with a company like Google.

Samsung said that One UI 4 update will be introduced in these smartphones. Discover the full list. Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, smartphones include the Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

