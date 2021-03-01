Carolina Marine is back on the slopes as the leading favorite at the Swiss Open

Madrid, 1 (Europe Press)

Spanish badminton players Carolina Marin and Pablo Appian are back on the field this week at the Swiss Open, a BWF Super 300 tournament that takes place in Basel from Tuesday through Sunday, with the Andalusian starting as the main candidate.

The Huelva woman hopes to continue her stunning start to 2021, in which she won the Thailand Open and the Toyota Tai Open, both in the Super 1000 class, in which she surpassed first place in the world ranking in the final. Tai Tzu Ying Taiwanese. However, she was unable to complete the Asian hat-trick in the Final of the World Tour Finals, as Tzu Ying managed to make up for herself by declaring herself a “mentor”.

With this, he showed his amazing condition, after he overcame a serious knee injury that kept him off the slopes for eight months, in an important year, the year of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the World Cup in Huelva.

Now, he starts as the number one seed and will make his debut on Wednesday against Russian Natalia Perminova as he seeks his first title on Swiss soil. Indians Bosarla Sindhu, China Nihwal and Thai Bornpawy Chuchwong, who can meet Marin in the semifinals, will also be on time.

For his part, Pablo Appian will be the Spanish representation in the men’s singles schedule. His international debut will be in 2021, as he has not competed outside Spain since the European mixed-team qualifiers in December in Portugal. On Wednesday, Abian will face Indian Parupali Kashyap.

Additionally, Morcian Carmen Martinez Villanueva will represent the Spanish referee after being appointed referee by the World Badminton Federation (BWF).