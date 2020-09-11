Goals Highlights To Querétaro 2-2 Xolos at Guard1anes 2020 | 9/11/2020

56 mins ago
7 hours ago

Thank you for listening

7 hours ago

This is how the playoff game remains

1:02 AM 7 hours ago

Xolos got the necktie

7 hours ago

93 ‘

The match ends in a draw!
Queretaro 2-2 Xolos
With this whistle, the regular stage of Guard1anes 2020 ends!

7 hours ago 12:54 AM

87 ‘

A distant shot of Escamela requires the reactions of Jonah Orozco.

7 hours ago 12:52 AM

86 ‘

Xolos with possession, goes forward and looks for a return.

7 hours ago

79 ‘

A yellow card from Betancourt who hit the opponent with his left arm in the face.

7 hours ago

A great definition of cortiso

7 hours ago

73 ‘

Two more changes from Querétaro: Silveira and Zurita left to give income to Juan Meza and Betancourt.

7 hours ago

70 ‘

Left kick by Lopez passed by Queretaro’s goal and almost turned the score.

7 hours ago

65 ‘

The great sweep of Arellano before Loroña arrives in the area.

7 hours ago

Queretaro extended the feature

7 hours ago

60 ‘

First change of roosters: left Ibarra and entered veteran Omar Arellano.

7 hours ago

58 ‘Goals only

Loroña received the ball in the area, took control of her chest and set the first post with her left foot.
Pablo Guidi’s Team has already linked it!

7 hours ago

55 ‘Goal only

A long serve from the left flank, fired by Jordi Cortizo, sticks to the bottom of Orozco’s goal.

8 hours ago

45 ‘

The second half begins with a partial advantage for Gallus.

11:53 PM 8 hours ago

45 ‘

A good sweep of Aldo Cruz prevents Gallus’ second goal.
The first half ends!

8 hours ago

43 ‘

Center area that picks up very well Bravo.

8 hours ago

36 ‘

A cross from Zorita ended by going away from Orozco’s goal.

8 hours ago

32 ‘

Yellow card for Jordan Silva for committing a foul on Ibarra from the back.

8 hours ago

28 ‘

Jordan Silva was trying to win in the area but it all ended with a foul in Gallus’ favor.

8 hours ago

22 ‘

Sepulveda’s shot is placed on the field to contact the header and the ball hits the post.

8 hours ago

8 ‘Queretaro goal

Ramirez’s powerful free kick, Orozco stopped the first half but the ball was left to Velázquez who perfectly knew with a cross shot.
The cannons were present!

8 hours ago

7 ‘

Yellow card for Gamíz at ironing in Madrigal

9 hours ago

4 ‘

Short for Jonathan Orozco after free-kick calculation.

11:06 PM 9 hours ago

0 ‘

The match begins at Corregidora!

11:01 PM 9 hours ago

Xolos is game ready

10:57 PM 9 hours ago

Local people are already preparing

10:26 PM 9 hours ago

Favorable data for local residents

10:16 PM 9 hours ago

The stadium is in excellent condition

10:12 PM 10 hours ago

Start a live broadcast

17 hours ago

The last match between Queretaro and Xolos

17 hours ago 2:52 PM

How and where to see Querétaro vs Xolos

2:47 PM 17 hours ago

The latest Xolos lineup

Orozco. Silva, Lopez, Lauronia, Cruz, Jamies; Guzmán, Rivera, Línez, Castillo and Angolo

2:42 p.m. 17 hours ago

The last lineup from Queretaro

Bravo, Zorita, Rhea, Duldan, Nava, Ibarra, Montes, Madrigal, Ramirez, Sepulveda and Silveira.

2:37 p.m. 17 hours ago

The main player in Xolos

2:32 PM 17 hours ago

A major player of Queretaro

2:27 PM 17 hours ago

Tijuana lost in the final of the Cup

2:22 p.m. 17 hours ago

Querétaro for a decent closure

2:17 p.m. 17 hours ago

Starting time

The Querétaro vs Xolos match will take place at Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, Mexico.
The start of the match has been set at 11:00 PM ET.

2:12 PM 18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of Guard1anes 2020: Querétaro vs Xolos!

My name is Salvador Espino and I will be your host for this game.
We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as they happen right here on VAVEL.

