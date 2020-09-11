Goals Highlights To Querétaro 2-2 Xolos at Guard1anes 2020 | 9/11/2020
This is how the playoff game remains
Xolos got the necktie
93 ‘
The match ends in a draw!
Queretaro 2-2 Xolos
With this whistle, the regular stage of Guard1anes 2020 ends!
87 ‘
A distant shot of Escamela requires the reactions of Jonah Orozco.
86 ‘
Xolos with possession, goes forward and looks for a return.
79 ‘
A yellow card from Betancourt who hit the opponent with his left arm in the face.
A great definition of cortiso
73 ‘
Two more changes from Querétaro: Silveira and Zurita left to give income to Juan Meza and Betancourt.
70 ‘
Left kick by Lopez passed by Queretaro’s goal and almost turned the score.
65 ‘
The great sweep of Arellano before Loroña arrives in the area.
Queretaro extended the feature
60 ‘
First change of roosters: left Ibarra and entered veteran Omar Arellano.
58 ‘Goals only
Loroña received the ball in the area, took control of her chest and set the first post with her left foot.
Pablo Guidi’s Team has already linked it!
55 ‘Goal only
A long serve from the left flank, fired by Jordi Cortizo, sticks to the bottom of Orozco’s goal.
50 ‘Queretaro goal
The center is from the left bar that ends with Hugo Silvera and puts him in second place and enters the second for Gallus.
45 ‘
The second half begins with a partial advantage for Gallus.
45 ‘
A good sweep of Aldo Cruz prevents Gallus’ second goal.
The first half ends!
43 ‘
Center area that picks up very well Bravo.
36 ‘
A cross from Zorita ended by going away from Orozco’s goal.
32 ‘
Yellow card for Jordan Silva for committing a foul on Ibarra from the back.
28 ‘
Jordan Silva was trying to win in the area but it all ended with a foul in Gallus’ favor.
22 ‘
Sepulveda’s shot is placed on the field to contact the header and the ball hits the post.
8 ‘Queretaro goal
Ramirez’s powerful free kick, Orozco stopped the first half but the ball was left to Velázquez who perfectly knew with a cross shot.
The cannons were present!
7 ‘
Yellow card for Gamíz at ironing in Madrigal
4 ‘
Short for Jonathan Orozco after free-kick calculation.
0 ‘
The match begins at Corregidora!
Xolos is game ready
Local people are already preparing
Favorable data for local residents
The stadium is in excellent condition
The last match between Queretaro and Xolos
How and where to see Querétaro vs Xolos
The latest Xolos lineup
Orozco. Silva, Lopez, Lauronia, Cruz, Jamies; Guzmán, Rivera, Línez, Castillo and Angolo
The last lineup from Queretaro
Bravo, Zorita, Rhea, Duldan, Nava, Ibarra, Montes, Madrigal, Ramirez, Sepulveda and Silveira.
The main player in Xolos
A major player of Queretaro
Tijuana lost in the final of the Cup
Querétaro for a decent closure
Starting time
The Querétaro vs Xolos match will take place at Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, Mexico.
The start of the match has been set at 11:00 PM ET.
