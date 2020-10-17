Goals and contents Mazatlán FC 3-2 FC Juárez, Guard1anes 2020 Liga MX | 10/17/2020

game over! Final result: Mazatlan FC 3 – 2 FC Juarez

Juarez has been saved! Mazatlan forgave the increased score.

Grab the stick! Candido was about to put up the room for locals.

The referee is awarded 7 minutes in compensation.



yellow card! Miguel Fraga of Mazatlan Football Club has been warned.

Juarez goal! After a ball to Vargas, Braavos continued the play and opponent in the game.

yellow card! Maximiliano Oliveira from FC Juarez.

FC Juarez changes, leaves Blas Armoa and enters Dario Liscano

A mistake made by the Mazatlan Football Club

Mazatlan 3 – 1 FC Juarez



The first half is over, high voltage duel.



Four minutes were added.



What a mistake! Fraga almost made Juarez play the second match.

yellow card! Mario Osuna has been warned from Mazatlan Football Club



Mazatlan club change, Nicolas Diaz leaves and Carlos Vargas enters.



Juarez goal! Alejandro Rubio takes advantage of the defensive error.

Juarez has already caused the first danger. Close!

Mazatlan goal! Camilo da Silva shoots inside the area!

Mazatlan plays one of the best games in its history. The ball rolls between all the local men, which generates more confidence.

Mazatlan goal! Aldo Rocha scores the penalty kick.



Punishment for Mazatlan!

Mazatlan goal! Camilo da Silva, from outside the area, scores a great left-footed goal. The home team wins

The first match with the fans at Mazatlan Stadium.



Fraga, Diaz, Ortiz, Villardi, Jimenez, Osuna, Rocha, Rodriguez, Mendoza, Sanvezzo and Huerta.

Palos, Romo, Velasquez, Oliveira, Hernandez, Armoa, Contreras, Esquvel, Fabian, Rubio and Castillo.

The central referee in the Mazatlán FC vs FC Juárez match will be Fernando Hernandez Gómez. Christian Kaybek Espinosa, 1st line; Alejandro Ayala, second line; Juan Esquivel, 4th aide.

Gutierrez. Villardi, Diaz, Ortiz, Padilla; Meraz, Mendoza, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Huerta, Sansouris.

a. Vasquez; Romo, in Velasquez, prof. Acosta; W. Mendieta, J. Esquivel, M. Rabuñal, B. Armoa; M. Fabian and Dr. Liscano.

The horses will be compared with a total of 14 units, which puts them in 12th place. Juarez have three matches without a win and will seek their first victory over Mazatlan in an unprecedented match.

Day 14 ends on the second day of activities at the Kraken Stadium in the Pearl of the Pacific. Both teams arrive at the match at the urging of the units.