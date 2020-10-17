Goals and contents Mazatlán FC 3-2 FC Juárez, Guard1anes 2020 Liga MX | 10/17/2020

20 hours ago Dawn Davis
VAVEL logo

Thanks for following us!

Summary / Mazatlan 3-2 Juarez

90 ‘+ 7

game over! Final result: Mazatlan FC 3 – 2 FC Juarez

90 ‘+ 6

Juarez has been saved! Mazatlan forgave the increased score.

90 ‘+ 3

Grab the stick! Candido was about to put up the room for locals.

Mazatlan 3-2 Juarez

90 ‘

The referee is awarded 7 minutes in compensation.

85´

yellow card! Miguel Fraga of Mazatlan Football Club has been warned.

83 ‘

Juarez goal! After a ball to Vargas, Braavos continued the play and opponent in the game.

60 ‘

yellow card! Maximiliano Oliveira from FC Juarez.

55 ‘

FC Juarez changes, leaves Blas Armoa and enters Dario Liscano

47´

A mistake made by the Mazatlan Football Club

The second half begins

Mazatlan 3 – 1 FC Juarez

45 ‘+ 4

The first half is over, high voltage duel.

Mazatlan 3-1 Juarez

45 ‘

Four minutes were added.

Mazatlan 3-0 Juarez

41 ‘

yellow card! Mario Osuna has been warned from Mazatlan Football Club

41 ‘

Mazatlan club change, Nicolas Diaz leaves and Carlos Vargas enters.

39´

Juarez goal! Alejandro Rubio takes advantage of the defensive error.

38 ‘

Juarez has already caused the first danger. Close!

32 ‘

Mazatlan goal! Camilo da Silva shoots inside the area!

Mazatlan 2-0 Juarez

Mazatlan 1-0 Juarez

28 ‘

Mazatlan plays one of the best games in its history. The ball rolls between all the local men, which generates more confidence.

7 ‘

Mazatlan goal! Aldo Rocha scores the penalty kick.

Punishment for Mazatlan!

6

Mazatlan goal! Camilo da Silva, from outside the area, scores a great left-footed goal. The home team wins

The match begins in “Kraken”

The first match with the fans at Mazatlan Stadium.

MazatlánFC: XI

Fraga, Diaz, Ortiz, Villardi, Jimenez, Osuna, Rocha, Rodriguez, Mendoza, Sanvezzo and Huerta.

FC Juárez: XI

Palos, Romo, Velasquez, Oliveira, Hernandez, Armoa, Contreras, Esquvel, Fabian, Rubio and Castillo.

Results of the core forces

This is how you live the new normal!

Mazatlan vs Juarez: stay here with us!

Never miss any match details with live updates and comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analyzes and squads for this Mazatlan vs FC Juarez

How to watch Mazatlan FC Juarez Live TV and Stream

Team in charge tonight!

The central referee in the Mazatlán FC vs FC Juárez match will be Fernando Hernandez Gómez. Christian Kaybek Espinosa, 1st line; Alejandro Ayala, second line; Juan Esquivel, 4th aide.

Mazatlan: The last lineup

Gutierrez. Villardi, Diaz, Ortiz, Padilla; Meraz, Mendoza, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Huerta, Sansouris.

Juarez: The last line-up

a. Vasquez; Romo, in Velasquez, prof. Acosta; W. Mendieta, J. Esquivel, M. Rabuñal, B. Armoa; M. Fabian and Dr. Liscano.

In a continuous irregular state

The horses will be compared with a total of 14 units, which puts them in 12th place. Juarez have three matches without a win and will seek their first victory over Mazatlan in an unprecedented match.

Starting time

The Mazatlan FC and Juarez match will be played at the Kraken Stadium, Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The start of the match has been set at 10:30 PM ET.

More Stories

Republican Senator David Purdue makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs CSK Match Today in Sharjah: Shekhar Dhawan reaches fifty

8 hours ago Dawn Davis

Spartak Moscow reveals Victor Musa’s shirt number

12 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Republican Senator David Purdue makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Save on Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftovers this weekend

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The live Saturday Night show conceals Justin Bieber’s smile

6 hours ago Neville Carr

Find out about the zeptosecond, which is the shortest time unit ever measured

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Get New Multicolor Gmail Icon With This Update (APK Download)

6 hours ago Elena Rowse