Coronavirus: New COVID-19 restrictions affect more than half of England’s population | UK News

New coronavirus restrictions have come into effect in England, where more than half of the population faces further restrictions on their social life.

Large areas of the north London And parts of the southeast are now tougher Covid-19 Rules.

At six in the evening on Friday a ban on visiting Wells From high infection areas come into effect and northern Ireland It has entered a tighter lockdown than the rest of the UK.

Stronger measures put more than 28 million people in England under the two highest levels of restrictions.

Level 3 rules across Lancashire mean that socializing outside of a home bubble is almost never allowed, and pubs, bars and restaurants are closed except for takeaway services.

The regions newly affected by the new Level 3 rules are Burnley and Blackburn with Darwin, Blackpool, Chorley, Field, Hindburn, Lancaster, Bendle, Preston, Ripple Valley, Rosendale, South Ripple, West Lancashire and Werre.

The Tier 2 rules, which mean families cannot mix indoors or in bars, cafes and restaurants, have come into effect across parts of North and South East England.

The regions newly affected by Tier 2 rules are London, Essex, Elbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, Northeast Derbyshire, Ariwash, Chesterfield and York.

The changes to the base came at midnight Friday, just hours after the prime minister pitted himself against Medina Manchester By promising the highest level of restrictions – with or without Mayor Andy Burnham’s blessing.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson described the coronavirus outbreak in the city as “dangerous”.

“According to recent trends, in just over two weeks, there will be more COVID patients in intensive care than at the height of the first wave, so I urge the mayor to reconsider and engage constructively.

“I cannot stress enough: Time is of the essence. Every day that passes before the action is taken means that more people will go to the hospital, more people will end up in intensive care and more people will die tragically.

“Of course, if no agreement is reached, I will need to intervene to protect Manchester hospitals and save the lives of Manchester residents,” he said.

But the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said Friday in the same briefing that “basic Level 3 measures” “are almost certainly not sufficient” to reduce infection numbers.

And when Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates asked him if people would die as a result of the row between the leaders of Downing Street and Manchester, he said, “These are very difficult decisions and there are damages on both sides, as was indicated.

“From a purely epidemiological standpoint, it is important to go quickly with this, and it is important to make sure that you put in enough effort to get an R of less than 1, and the sooner you do it, the sooner you can get this under control.”

In Liverpool, Level 3 restrictions have been in place since Monday, but after yesterday’s announcement that Lancashire would join them at a “very high” risk level, there were accusations of contradictions between the two regions.

Mayor Joe Anderson described the decision to close gyms in Liverpool and not Lancashire as “an inconsistent mess”.

In a joint statement, District Mayor Steve Rotherham and six other local leaders added: “We will not simply accept our region being treated differently from other Tier 3 areas, without strong scientific evidence.

“These inconsistencies in inter-regional restrictions at the same level risked undermining the new order from the start.”

According to the latest data from the UK government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE) No. p Coronavirus prevalence – increased from 1.2 to 1.5 to 1.3 to 1.5 on average.

This means that for every 10 people who contract the virus, they will continue to infect between 13 and 15 others.

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions jumped by another 844 Friday, with a total of 5,311 patients currently being treated for the virus in England.

There was more 15,650 new cases were confirmed Across the country – down from 18980 Thursday and 19724 Wednesday.

There has also been a big jump in the total number believed to be infected in England – from an estimated 224,400 to 336,500 in a week.