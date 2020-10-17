Tommy Lee says he will leave the United States if Trump is re-elected

(Gray News) – Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has joined the long list of people who have threatened to leave the country if their choice for the White House does not win.

“I’m out here,” said the musician. “I will return to my home country, go back to Greece and get a home on an island.”

The 58-year-old rock player was born in Athens in 1962. His father took the family to the United States when Lee was nearly a year old.

“What bothers me the most is that I feel embarrassed,” said the drummer. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world are looking at America and thinking, ‘What (expletive) are you guys doing there? Stop voting for celebrities and let a real person run the country. “

Here are some of the celebrities who have threatened to leave the United States:

Cher, if Trump wins

Rush Limbaugh, If Obama wins

Seale, if Senator John McCain beat Barack Obama

Stephen Baldwin, if Obama is nominated

Eddie Vader from Pearl Jam, if George W. Bush wins

