Goals and Briefs: Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 Rayados Monterrey in the 2020 Liga MX | 11/07/2020

Thank you for joining VAVEL for this match!

With a fantastic comeback during the second half, Chivas scored a decisive victory to secure their home advantage for the next round. Rayados will have to play an extra match to reach the quarter-finals.

Four minutes of extra time.

Arturo Gonzalez sees a yellow card for a foul near the midfield.

Alexis Vega hits from outside the box to put Chivas in the lead!

Zaldivar equalized with a header after a wonderful cross from Anton!

Beltran and Presino will be replaced by Torres and Peralta.

Maxi Meza comes to replace Dorlan Baboon.

Beltrán sees a yellow card after causing Hurtado to foul.

Janssen with a quick spin to take a shot on target. Gudiño makes an easy rescue.

Zaldivar entered the field instead of Molina. READ 'I would look at something,' such as Patriots QB platoon with Cam Newton

Sepúlveda with a head inside the box, but he’s too weak and Gonzalez catches it with no problem.

Janssen puts Gallardo in the center of scoring with a superb pass. The Mexican international strikes with his left hand, but Godinho made a great save to keep Chivas in the match!

Sebastian Vegas replaces Ak Looba.

Luba was warned after a tough challenge to Presinho

Antona crossed in search of Molina, who hurried towards the penalty area, but the captain’s header passed over the bar.

Sanchez leaves his place on the pitch for Angolo

Baboon found a rebound inside the penalty area. He was well placed to increase Monterrey lead, but his shot couldn’t find the target.

We are in the second half of the match between Chivas and Rayados.

We go to rest with Monterey in the foreground. With this result, Rayados reaches the quarter-finals.

Two minutes of extra time in the first half.

Baboon fires again, forcing an inch of Godinho.

Dorlan Papon strikes a ball that Godinho stops easily thanks to his great positioning.

The game was paused as Fernando Beltran received a blunder asking Chivas medical team to examine him.

The game continues without explanation from either team. Lots of matches happen close to midfield with great caution between the sides.

Antona tries his luck from a distance, but the attempt goes too far.

Chivas fights to create a threat to Monterrey during the first minutes of the match.

Janssen receives a pass from Ake Loba and scores a goal, but Gudiño’s attempt handles it with ease.

Nico Sanchez puts himself in attacking the Buses and pays off. The ball went too far from Gudiño’s goal.

The match between Chivas and Rayados takes place at Akron Stadium.

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the match between Chivas and Rayados!

Never miss any match details with live updates and comments from VAVEL. Follow us on all the details, comments, analysis and formations of the Chivas match against Reyados.

Gonzalez. Montes, Sanchez, Gutierrez, Vegas; Ortiz, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Meza; Funes Morey, Hurtado.