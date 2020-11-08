Goals and Briefs: Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 Rayados Monterrey in the 2020 Liga MX | 11/07/2020
Angolo is the third goal for Chivas
Full Time | Chivas 3-1 Monterrey
With a fantastic comeback during the second half, Chivas scored a decisive victory to secure their home advantage for the next round. Rayados will have to play an extra match to reach the quarter-finals.
90 ‘+ 3’ | Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!
90 ‘
Four minutes of extra time.
89 ‘
Arturo Gonzalez sees a yellow card for a foul near the midfield.
Vega with the goal of putting Guadalajara first
This was the tie by Zaldivar
84 ‘| Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!
Alexis Vega hits from outside the box to put Chivas in the lead!
82 ‘| Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!
Zaldivar equalized with a header after a wonderful cross from Anton!
79 ‘| Monterey alternatives
78 ‘| Alternatives to Chivas
Beltran and Presino will be replaced by Torres and Peralta.
69 ‘| Monterey replacement
Maxi Meza comes to replace Dorlan Baboon.
68 ‘
Beltrán sees a yellow card after causing Hurtado to foul.
66 ‘
Janssen with a quick spin to take a shot on target. Gudiño makes an easy rescue.
64 ‘| Chivas replaced
Zaldivar entered the field instead of Molina.
63′
Sepúlveda with a head inside the box, but he’s too weak and Gonzalez catches it with no problem.
60 ‘
Janssen puts Gallardo in the center of scoring with a superb pass. The Mexican international strikes with his left hand, but Godinho made a great save to keep Chivas in the match!
57 ‘| Monterey replacement
Sebastian Vegas replaces Ak Looba.
55 ‘
Luba was warned after a tough challenge to Presinho
53 ‘
Antona crossed in search of Molina, who hurried towards the penalty area, but the captain’s header passed over the bar.
51 ‘| Chivas replaced
Sanchez leaves his place on the pitch for Angolo
46 ‘
Baboon found a rebound inside the penalty area. He was well placed to increase Monterrey lead, but his shot couldn’t find the target.
46 ‘| The second half begins
We are in the second half of the match between Chivas and Rayados.
Highlights in half!
Half the time Chivas 0-1 scheme
We go to rest with Monterey in the foreground. With this result, Rayados reaches the quarter-finals.
45 ‘
Two minutes of extra time in the first half.
44 ‘
Baboon fires again, forcing an inch of Godinho.
Hurtado’s goal put Monterrey ahead
35 ‘| Monterey GOOOOOOOOOOAL!
31 ‘
Dorlan Papon strikes a ball that Godinho stops easily thanks to his great positioning.
26 ‘
The game was paused as Fernando Beltran received a blunder asking Chivas medical team to examine him.
22 ‘
The game continues without explanation from either team. Lots of matches happen close to midfield with great caution between the sides.
17 ‘
Antona tries his luck from a distance, but the attempt goes too far.
13 ‘
Chivas fights to create a threat to Monterrey during the first minutes of the match.
4 ‘
Janssen receives a pass from Ake Loba and scores a goal, but Gudiño’s attempt handles it with ease.
2 ‘
Nico Sanchez puts himself in attacking the Buses and pays off. The ball went too far from Gudiño’s goal.
0 ‘| Starting!
The match between Chivas and Rayados takes place at Akron Stadium.
Everything is ready to go!
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the match between Chivas and Rayados!
Great place for today’s match!
Monterey: starting eleventh
Chivas: starting eleventh
Guadalajara ready to go!
Rayados’ locker room awaits them
Chivas has arrived in their stadium!
Rayados: Last XI start
Gonzalez. Montes, Sanchez, Gutierrez, Vegas; Ortiz, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Meza; Funes Morey, Hurtado.
Chivas: The last time in the eleventh
Godinho. Sepulveda, Mir, Punch, Sanchez; Molina, Beltran, Angolo, Brizuela, Antona; Vega.