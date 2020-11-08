Goals and Briefs: Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 Rayados Monterrey in the 2020 Liga MX | 11/07/2020

51 mins ago Marsh Tyler
alannunez
3 hours ago

Until next time!

Thank you for joining VAVEL for this match!

3 hours ago

Angolo is the third goal for Chivas

8:56 PM 3 hours ago

Full Time | Chivas 3-1 Monterrey

With a fantastic comeback during the second half, Chivas scored a decisive victory to secure their home advantage for the next round. Rayados will have to play an extra match to reach the quarter-finals.

8:54 PM 3 hours ago

90 ‘+ 3’ | Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!

8:50 PM 3 hours ago

90 ‘

Four minutes of extra time.

8:50 PM 3 hours ago

89 ‘

Arturo Gonzalez sees a yellow card for a foul near the midfield.

8:47 PM 3 hours ago

Vega with the goal of putting Guadalajara first

8:45 pm 3 hours ago

This was the tie by Zaldivar

8:44 PM 3 hours ago

84 ‘| Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!

Alexis Vega hits from outside the box to put Chivas in the lead!

8:43 PM 3 hours ago

82 ‘| Chivas GOOOOOOOOAL!

Zaldivar equalized with a header after a wonderful cross from Anton!

3 hours ago

79 ‘| Monterey alternatives

3 hours ago

78 ‘| Alternatives to Chivas

Beltran and Presino will be replaced by Torres and Peralta.

8:29 PM 3 hours ago

69 ‘| Monterey replacement

Maxi Meza comes to replace Dorlan Baboon.

8:27 PM 3 hours ago

68 ‘

Beltrán sees a yellow card after causing Hurtado to foul.

3 hours ago

66 ‘

Janssen with a quick spin to take a shot on target. Gudiño makes an easy rescue.

3 hours ago

63′

Sepúlveda with a head inside the box, but he’s too weak and Gonzalez catches it with no problem.

8:21 PM 3 hours ago

60 ‘

Janssen puts Gallardo in the center of scoring with a superb pass. The Mexican international strikes with his left hand, but Godinho made a great save to keep Chivas in the match!

3 hours ago

57 ‘| Monterey replacement

Sebastian Vegas replaces Ak Looba.

3 hours ago

55 ‘

Luba was warned after a tough challenge to Presinho

3 hours ago

53 ‘

Antona crossed in search of Molina, who hurried towards the penalty area, but the captain’s header passed over the bar.

3 hours ago

51 ‘| Chivas replaced

Sanchez leaves his place on the pitch for Angolo

4 hours ago

46 ‘

Baboon found a rebound inside the penalty area. He was well placed to increase Monterrey lead, but his shot couldn’t find the target.

8:06 PM 4 hours ago

46 ‘| The second half begins

We are in the second half of the match between Chivas and Rayados.

8:00 pm 4 hours ago

Highlights in half!

7:49 PM 4 hours ago

Half the time Chivas 0-1 scheme

We go to rest with Monterey in the foreground. With this result, Rayados reaches the quarter-finals.

4 hours ago 7:47 PM

45 ‘

Two minutes of extra time in the first half.

4 hours ago 7:46 PM

44 ‘

Baboon fires again, forcing an inch of Godinho.

7:45 p.m. 4 hours ago

Hurtado’s goal put Monterrey ahead

7:32 PM 4 hours ago

31 ‘

Dorlan Papon strikes a ball that Godinho stops easily thanks to his great positioning.

7:30 p.m. 4 hours ago

26 ‘

The game was paused as Fernando Beltran received a blunder asking Chivas medical team to examine him.

7:26 p.m. 4 hours ago

22 ‘

The game continues without explanation from either team. Lots of matches happen close to midfield with great caution between the sides.

7:19 p.m. 4 hours ago

17 ‘

Antona tries his luck from a distance, but the attempt goes too far.

7:16 PM 4 hours ago

13 ‘

Chivas fights to create a threat to Monterrey during the first minutes of the match.

7:07 PM 5 hours ago

4 ‘

Janssen receives a pass from Ake Loba and scores a goal, but Gudiño’s attempt handles it with ease.

7:04 PM 5 hours ago

2 ‘

Nico Sanchez puts himself in attacking the Buses and pays off. The ball went too far from Gudiño’s goal.

7:03 pm 5 hours ago

0 ‘| Starting!

The match between Chivas and Rayados takes place at Akron Stadium.

6:58 PM 5 hours ago

Everything is ready to go!

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the match between Chivas and Rayados!

6:43 PM 5 hours ago

Great place for today’s match!

6:36 PM 5 hours ago

Monterey: starting eleventh

6:31 PM 5 hours ago

Chivas: starting eleventh

6:18 PM 5 hours ago

Guadalajara ready to go!

6:14 PM 5 hours ago

Rayados’ locker room awaits them

6:04 PM 6 hours ago

Live coverage begins!

4:59 pm 7 hours ago

do not go anywhere!

Never miss any match details with live updates and comments from VAVEL. Follow us on all the details, comments, analysis and formations of the Chivas match against Reyados.

4:54 PM 7 hours ago

Rayados: Last XI start

Gonzalez. Montes, Sanchez, Gutierrez, Vegas; Ortiz, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Meza; Funes Morey, Hurtado.

4:49 PM 7 hours ago

Chivas: The last time in the eleventh

Godinho. Sepulveda, Mir, Punch, Sanchez; Molina, Beltran, Angolo, Brizuela, Antona; Vega.

4:44 PM 7 hours ago

How to watch Chivas vs Rayados Live TV and Stream

4:39 PM 7 hours ago

Reyados claimed another title win

4:34 PM 7 hours ago

Chivas cuts 5 of his players

4:29 PM 7 hours ago

Team responsible tonight

4:24 PM 7 hours ago

Rayados looking to reach the quarter-finals

4:19 PM 7 hours ago

Chivas wants to play the next round at home

4:09 PM 7 hours ago

Welcome to Favel!

