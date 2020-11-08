Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020: the expected formations

Real Madrid visit to Valencia It seemed like just a business sponsorship issue but Los Blancos announced that Eden Hazard and Casemiro had tested positive for the Coronavirus on Saturday, making the Real Madrid team extremely vulnerable before the next FIFA break.

Real Madrid Expected eleventh: Courtois, Vasquez, Varane, Ramos, Mindy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

Valencia 11th predictor: Jaume, Wass, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya, Musah, Soler, Racic, Cheryshev, Maxi, Guedes.

Casemiro and Hazard are undisputed key players and the midfielder does not have a pure substitute in the squad, although it seems that Fedi Valverde will be the player who plays deeply today with Kroos and Modric in the midfielders’ midfielders. Odegaard is back on the squad and could play a few minutes on the right wing, as Real Madrid have failed to find a consistent shareholder so far this season, while Vinicius is preparing to replace Hazard on the left wing.

How to watch Liga live broadcasts

Date: 11/08/2020

time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00 PM EST.

Place: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: BeIN Sports (USA)Movistar La Liga (Spain)

Available broadcast: BeIN Sports Connect (USA)And the Fubo.TV (USA).

