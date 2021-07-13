Jessen – At Finnish Korisliga, Kendall McCollum, who signed a contract last week, and the next newcomer, Philip Vine II, were still playing against each other. Now it’s time to put their boots on for the Gießen 46ers in the Bundesliga. The multi-talented American, who moves from Johnson’s Cataga Basket to Lahn, receives the number 25 at the traditional club and signs a one-season contract with another season option. Fine II is the ninth player in coach Pete Strobel’s squad for Mittelheusen’s season in First Division 54.

Sports Director Sebastian Schmidt says: “With Philippe Fine II, we were able to sign a player who perfectly fits our search profile for the position. Athletics, jumping ability, working under the boards and a solid defense are the qualities that set Philip apart.”

Coach Pete Strobel also pleased: “We were looking for a player in a top position who could boost our team’s defense with size and vigor. Philip Vine II had a very good season in Finland last year and he is coming to us to take the next step and prove yourself at BBL level.”

Starting in fourth or fifth position, Phillip Fine II completed 26 games for Johnson Cataga Basket on his first outdoor leg and reached the finals with his former club. During his one-year run, he was on the ground in every game from the start and delivered 16.5 points per minute, 7.1 rupees per second, 1.6 points per minute and 1.3 points per minute in about 31 minutes. Among them, the 24-year-old scored five doubles, with a personal highlight in the qualifying series against Perinto Tampere with 32 points and 14 rebounds. In matches against fellow newcomer McCollum, the athletic big man managed to stay with a total of 25 points last year.

Before starting in Europe, Fine II made his Argentina debut with Libertad Sunchales. The California native has completed 24 matches on the South American continent, playing 15 initially. At about 25 minutes of playing time, the American was on the road steadily with 11.1 points and 5.2 points in his rookie year and recommended himself to Europe with these performances.