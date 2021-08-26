Moscow, August 26 (EFE). – Switzerland beat poor Uruguay (10-1) on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Beach Soccer World Cup, and is already waiting for the winner of the match between Spain and Russia in the semi-finals.

The Charoas, who also lost in the quarter-finals two years ago, was a shadow of the team that beat Portugal in the last game of the first stage.

They conceded three goals in the first ten minutes, although Nico scored his team’s only goal from a free kick at the edge of the break. (3-1)

In the second quarter, the Swiss watch continued its winning run with four goals, one of which was a penalty kick. (7-1)

The Swiss team, who had already surprised Brazil in the first stage, did not sympathize with its opponent and put the icing on the cake in the last quarter with three goals, one of which was an own goal by Nico. (10-1)

The star of the match was Glenn Hoddle who scored four goals for his team, three of them in the second set and one in the last set.

On Saturday, the Swiss will face the winner of the match against Spain today at 20:30 (17:30 GMT) and the Russian Federation, short for Russia.

Before that, brilliant Senegal eliminated Brazil (5-4), which has fourteen world beach soccer championships, but only one twisted (2017) since 2009.

The Africans play the winners in the quarter-finals on Saturday, followed by Japan and Tahiti. On Sunday, the Grand Final and the match for third and fourth places will be held.

The World Cup takes place in the Festival Arena, which is located in front of the Luzhniki Olympic Stadium, where the final match of the 2018 World Cup was held in Russia between France and Croatia (4-2).

FIFA has run the World Cup since 2005, although the first tournament was held in 1995 in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2009, the World Cup has been held every two years.

