Find out about the zeptosecond, which is the shortest time unit ever measured

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler
Scientists have measured the shortest time unit ever: the time it takes a light particle to cross a hydrogen composite.

That time, to score, is 247 zeptoseconds. zeptosecond is one trillionth of a billionth of a second, or a decimal point followed by 21 zeros and 1. Previously, researchers had dived into the world of zeptoseconds; In 2016, researchers wrote in the journal Nature Physics Lasers are used to measure time in increments of up to 850 zeptoseconds. This accuracy is a huge leap from the 1999 Nobel Prize-winning work that first measured time in femtoseconds, which is a millionth of a billionth of seconds.

