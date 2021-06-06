Get alerted about freeing up the entire storage space of your smartphone with these tips

Smartphones have become an important part of our lives these days. From the office to shopping and from studying to entertainment, all work is now done from the smartphone itself. This is the reason why our smartphones are filled with different types of apps hence the phone space issue.

You must have encountered this issue at one time or another, when you are trying to create a photo or video and get alerted of low storage space. Today we will tell you how to increase your phone storage space.

Remove these apps

If you want to reduce the storage space in the phone immediately, delete those apps that take up more space and that you don’t use often.

Delete photos and videos

Check out the photos and videos by going to the gallery.

Delete unnecessary photos and videos.

Delete unnecessary photos and videos on WhatsApp as well.

If you delete the forwarded videos and photos from WhatsApp daily, a lot of space will be saved.

The attached file

When the files attached to the email are downloaded, they are saved in the phone itself.

These files also take up a lot of space in our phone.

Unnecessary attached files should be deleted.

Clear cache

If you want to conserve space in the phone then you should keep clearing the cache.

Android smartphone users can clear the cache by going to Settings.

Clearing the cache also increases the storage of the smartphone somewhat.

iphone user

iPhone users go to the phone settings and tap General.

Then tap Storage and iCloud Storage.

Go to main storage. Here the phone storage and partition will be displayed, delete the useless file.

cloud storage

For space, you can use a cloud storage service.

You can save important photos, videos, and files to cloud storage.

