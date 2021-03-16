Germany, the Netherlands and Finland were permanently abolished

The three appointments, scheduled for June 21-28 (Germany s Dutch), And to July 12)Finland), They were practically considered pending following restrictions imposed by the governments of each country.

What was not clear, however, is whether spindle And the End They would announce their wish to put them back on the calendar, as soon as it began to become clear if, where and when the tournament could start.

Wednesday’s statement makes clear that the three tests will ultimately not be conducted. In this way, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, who had to return to the competition after nearly 40 years, joined the QatarThe only date officially canceled so far.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important races in the MotoGP Calendar,” he explains. Carmelo Isabellita, Dorna CEO in the memo published by FIM.

“The German Grand Prix runs on a truly unique track with an incredible history, and Kymiring It is a new and exciting circuit ready to be welcomed into motorcycle racing Finland For the first time since 1982 TT Circuit Assen It was honored to be the only track on which the World Cup round has been held every year, without interruption, since the tournament began in 1949. “

“On behalf of our role, I would like to thank all our fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We look forward to returning to Sachsenring Assen is in 2021, and we look forward to a new Kymiring appearance next season, “explains the manager.

This is the case and after recent events, the new start of the season has been tentatively set on August 9, the day that Grand Prix of the Czech Republic, In Brno.

And this goal is consistent with the plans of our role, which intend to launch the World Cup “at the end of July or early August and in Europe”, According to his latest statements Carmelo IsabellitaYour CEO, two days ago at BT Sport.

The tournament promoter would be deemed a “success” to be able to run 10 races, a circumstance that would necessarily mean that many of the 16 tests that must be conducted today would have to be abandoned. Of them four)JerezAnd the Le MansAnd the Mugello s Montmelo(You still don’t have an exact date and three)ThailandAnd the Argentina s AustinTransferred already at the end of the year.

According to Isabilita, the status of each country and the competent authorities there will determine whether or not to host the Grand Prix.

This is the 2020 motorcycle calendar