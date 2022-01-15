New theft trend in the US: Thieves target Amazon freight trains

Angels – It looks like a garbage dump. Torn packages and discarded merchandise from Amazon and other retailers line railroad tracks in Los Angeles, United States.

California is struggling with a string of burglaries and thefts, according to the Associated Press. New in the eyes of thieves: freight trains that were looted on the move.



Convertible freight cars and looted parcels lying on the groundPhoto: Patrick Ty Fallon/AFP



For several months, shipping containers on trains approaching downtown Los Angeles have been cut, searched, and looted. Thieves simply dump what is not needed next to the tracks.

A CBSLA TV crew filmed a thief escaping the area with several packages on a portion of the Union Pacific Trails.



Even large packages are opened, cleared and disposed of along the train routePhoto: Patrick Ty Fallon/AFP



Back in November, thousands of discarded bins were counted along paths lined with homeless camps northeast of downtown in the Lincoln Park area.

Union Pacific Railroad Corporation expressed concern in a statement about the increasing level of freight theft in California. She added that the number of monitoring patrols has been increased.