Germany agreed to send weapons to Ukraine

Germany has agreed to deliver 400 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukrainea government source said, Saturday, in a change the direction of its policy A long-term embargo on arms exports to conflict areas.

“In view of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the government is ready to publish urgently needed materials for the defense of UkraineThe source said in a statement.

Anti-tank missile launchers will be delivered via the Netherlandswho bought equipment from Germany but requested the green light from Berlin to transfer the weapons to Kiev.

In addition to anti-tank tank launchers, 14 armored vehicles have been approved for Ukraine.

The vehicles will be delivered to the Ukrainian services and “You will act to protect individuals, possibly for evacuation purposesThe source said.

Up to 10,000 tons of fuel will also be transported via Poland to UkraineThe source added, noting that others are currently undergoing examination.Possible support services“.

Kiev has been pleading with Germany for weeks to send weapons to help it deal with a Russian invasion. Berlin’s so far stubborn refusal to agree to deliver the weapons, and an earlier decision to only send 5,000 helmets, sparked outrage.

in another order, Today, the German government expressed its willingness to impose “selective and practical” restrictions on Russia’s access to the SWIFT banking system..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a message on its Twitter account that Work is underway on ways to reduce ‘collateral damage’ Separating Russia from the SWIFT systemTo affect those who should“.

“What we need is a selective and practical restriction of the SWIFT system“, he added.

Today, the Russian army was ordered to launch an offensive in all directions in Ukraine To take full control of the country as quickly as possible, while the Ukrainian army is trying to resist and preserve the capital Kiev, where President Volodymyr Zelensky is still, who continues to encourage resistance to the invaders.

And after the Ukrainian side rejected the process of talks, Today, the order was issued to all units to start the attack in all directions, in line with the plan of the operationThis was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense at a press conference, Igor Konashenkov.

The military spokesman noted that “after the statements of the Kiev regime about its desire for dialogue, hostilities in the main directions of the operation stopped,” but the operation has now resumed.

Zelinki says he is resisting how he stopped Russian aggression

The Ukrainian president confirmed today that his forces did “derailedThe Russian plan of attack against Kiev, in which Russia used “everything” to attack it, including saboteurs and airborne forces.

“We have successfully resisted and repelled enemy attacks. Fighting continues in many cities and regions of our country. “Kiev and the major cities around the capital are controlled by our army,” Zelensky said in the 1,000th letter to the nation issued by the president’s office.

