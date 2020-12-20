General of Operation Warp Speed ​​apologizes for “miscommunication” in launching the vaccine

On Saturday, the logistics officer for Operation Warp Speed ​​apologized for the “miscommunication” surrounding this week Vaccine Put up after several Rulers They said they were receiving less than promised.

General Gustav Perna said: “I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication. I know that this has not happened often these days, but I am responsible and I bear responsibility for the misunderstanding.”

“So, to governors and governors’ staff: Please accept my personal apology. If this is hindering your decision-making and your conversations with people in your great country, I will work hard to correct it. ”

The vaccine began rolling out on Monday, but W. Health officials In more than a dozen states it said the next shipment of Pfizer vaccine had cut short of what it was originally promised.

Perna described it as a “planning error” and said on Saturday that “the number of doses available to us to assign ended up going down.”

“Since we made predictions to the judiciaries and governors, and countries worked to meet their priorities against those expectations, when we had to decide what to ultimately charge, I had to cut allocations to meet the release doses that were given to me,” Perna said.

Pfizer shipped 2.9 million doses of its product Covid-19 Vaccine this week, and the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency license for emergency use Friday night.

Next week, 7.9 million doses are scheduled to be shipped between the two companies.

Washington State. Jay Inslee He said Thursday that his state was receiving 40% less doses than expected, describing the reduction as “crippling and disappointing.”

The decrease is due to the difference in the doses of the vaccine produced and the doses that completed the quality control, He said, Come on Friday.

California, where the coronavirus cases are currently on the rise, will also see a cut of nearly 40%, which equates to about 160,000 doses less than originally planned.

Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and other states said they are now getting lower doses than they thought.

Pfizer said this week that there have been no problems producing the vaccine, and that there are already millions of doses in stock awaiting shipping instructions.

Pfizer said: “Pfizer has no production problems with our COVID-19 vaccine, and there are no pending or delayed shipments containing the vaccine.” Declaration Thursday. “We have millions of extra doses in our warehouse, but so far, we haven’t received any shipping instructions for additional doses.”

Pfizer’s statement came after the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar He said there were some “hiccups” with the startup and that Pfizer had kept the government “an arm’s length.”

But Berna said on Saturday that Pfizer has no problems.

“As far as I know, there has been no problem with Pfizer vaccines with the shift from manufacturing to reproducible,” Berna said.

Berna said Saturday that Operation Warp Speed ​​is confident that 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of 2020.

