General of Operation Warp Speed ​​apologizes for “miscommunication” in launching the vaccine

12 mins ago Marsh Tyler
General of Operation Warp Speed ​​apologizes for "miscommunication" in launching the vaccine

On Saturday, the logistics officer for Operation Warp Speed ​​apologized for the “miscommunication” surrounding this week Vaccine Put up after several Rulers They said they were receiving less than promised.

General Gustav Perna said: “I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication. I know that this has not happened often these days, but I am responsible and I bear responsibility for the misunderstanding.”

“So, to governors and governors’ staff: Please accept my personal apology. If this is hindering your decision-making and your conversations with people in your great country, I will work hard to correct it. ”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved MODERNA’s COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine began rolling out on Monday, but W. Health officials In more than a dozen states it said the next shipment of Pfizer vaccine had cut short of what it was originally promised.

Nurse Kayla Mitchell, left, of the Maine Medical Center’s COVID ICU unit in Portland, Maine, became the first person in the state to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (Derek Davis / Portland Press Herald via AP)

Perna described it as a “planning error” and said on Saturday that “the number of doses available to us to assign ended up going down.”

“Since we made predictions to the judiciaries and governors, and countries worked to meet their priorities against those expectations, when we had to decide what to ultimately charge, I had to cut allocations to meet the release doses that were given to me,” Perna said.

READ  Dyson Black Friday Deals: V8 & Ball Animal Sale Now, Save On V7 & V10 Soon

Coronavirus in the United States: Each country is breaking apart

Pfizer shipped 2.9 million doses of its product Covid-19 Vaccine this week, and the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency license for emergency use Friday night.

Next week, 7.9 million doses are scheduled to be shipped between the two companies.

Washington State. Jay Inslee He said Thursday that his state was receiving 40% less doses than expected, describing the reduction as “crippling and disappointing.”

The decrease is due to the difference in the doses of the vaccine produced and the doses that completed the quality control, He said, Come on Friday.

California, where the coronavirus cases are currently on the rise, will also see a cut of nearly 40%, which equates to about 160,000 doses less than originally planned.

How do modern vaccines compare with Pfizer Coronavirus?

Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and other states said they are now getting lower doses than they thought.

Pfizer said this week that there have been no problems producing the vaccine, and that there are already millions of doses in stock awaiting shipping instructions.

Pfizer said: “Pfizer has no production problems with our COVID-19 vaccine, and there are no pending or delayed shipments containing the vaccine.” Declaration Thursday. “We have millions of extra doses in our warehouse, but so far, we haven’t received any shipping instructions for additional doses.”

Pfizer’s statement came after the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar He said there were some “hiccups” with the startup and that Pfizer had kept the government “an arm’s length.”

READ  Sweden and Italy are facing disruption as the quarantine decision approaches

Click here for complete coverage of Coronavirus

But Berna said on Saturday that Pfizer has no problems.

“As far as I know, there has been no problem with Pfizer vaccines with the shift from manufacturing to reproducible,” Berna said.

Berna said Saturday that Operation Warp Speed ​​is confident that 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Stories

Best Deals of the Week Holiday Edition

8 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Latest Coronavirus news: A new boom in the southeast could mean tighter restrictions

16 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Google is providing its US employees with weekly COVID-19 tests for free

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

General of Operation Warp Speed ​​apologizes for “miscommunication” in launching the vaccine

12 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Watch E-40 and Too Short’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle

13 mins ago Neville Carr

The World Economic Forum scoffed at comparing climate change on Venus to that on Earth – RT World News

14 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Fantasy Football Picks, Week 15: Best DFS Value Rating Strategy Billings vs. Broncos TNF Showdown

15 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Jupiter, Saturn merges into the night sky, the closest since the time of Galileo in the 17th century

16 mins ago Elena Rowse