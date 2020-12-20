Watch E-40 and Too Short’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Verzuz celebrates the holiday season on Saturday with a showdown between two Bay Area legends, E-40 and Too Short.

The duo spoke with Complex while preparing for their fight, stating that no matter what happens in the end, the event is a victory for the Gulf.

E-40 said: “No matter how it turned out, no matter who they think got the most hits or whatever, it’s still profitable to everyone.” “It sets an eye on the bay. We never get our shine like it should, and that’s a great opportunity, so I appreciate Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Larry Jackson and everyone else in Verzose To our inclusion. “

Too Short also said: “We kind of have a straightforward friendship and an outright competition going on at all times. This won’t be any different. It’s still like, as much as my son – and we’ll laugh before, during and after that – we’re still trying to show up and shine and make this look good for the bay.” And for our individual selves. “

Tonight Verzose It is said to be the most extravagant and expensive installment to date, with a reported production budget of $ 500,000. to me TMZ, The event will take place on a Northern California Sound Theater complete with a first-class lighting system and two vintage cars behind the artists.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus, but the organizers decided to change the venue due to coronavirus concerns.

The fight will come with the inaugural year for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Verzose The series ended, as we saw a number of greats come forward, including Gucci Mane vs. Jezy and Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy and RZA vs. DJ Premier and Erykah Badu vs. Monica, and more.

Watch the E-40 Battle and Too Short broadcast below or on Verzose IG Live.