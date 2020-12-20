UFC Vegas 17: Rob Font demolishes Marlon Moraes with a knockout in the first round

Rob Fonte scored the biggest win of his career Saturday night with a sinister first round finish against former title contender Marlon Moraes.

In an elite battle of attackers, it was Fonte who showed his fastest and strongest hands as he smashed Moraes with several hard and big nasty hits that put the Brazilian to the ground. Once the battle reached the board, Font continued to detonate Moraes with their punches and hammer until referee Mark Goddard could no longer allow the fight to continue.

The official pause came at 3:47 in the first round as Font won the third in a row but most importantly, he finished third in the UFC bantamweight.

“It’s been a long time,” said Font, after returning from a general absence due to knee surgery. “This is my third big chance. Finally, I took advantage of it

“Once I hit him, I felt like he was giving up. I felt it lasted a little longer than it should have, but I got a” W “.

At the start of the fight, Moraes was already taking the fight to the ground as he was looking to show off his wrestling and wrestling prowess. Moraes almost caught the guillotine choke during one stampede, but Font was quick on defense before returning to his feet.

Once he was in the hitting range, Font began unleashing his combos including a pair of punches with his left hand that blew Moraes off and left him shaken. Knowing that Moraes was in trouble, Font had just pressed as he walked away from his opponent’s defense until he continued with enough punches that Morais dropped onto the carpet.

Font only attacked Moraes on the ground and the final sequence of punches left no doubt that the fight was definitely over.

After being absent for a year due to injury, Font definitely benefited from his comeback by finishing one of the best bantamis weightlifting in the sport. Wundt then looked towards the top of the division as he sought to enter the title race after his final victory.

“I know TJ Delacho is out there,” Font said. “Whatever the fight brings me closer to the belt, I’m there.”