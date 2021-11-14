Ganna has a long wish list for 2022

Double gyro tour, clock record, time trial world championship



Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on his way to victory at the opening time of the trial of the Giro d´Italia in Turin. | Photo: Cor Vos

14.11.2021 | (RSN) – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) appears to have big plans for 2022. The Italian told cyclingnews he plans to start in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. He also wants to attack the world clock record and defend his rainbow jersey in the World Test Championship. Spring classics like Milan-Sanremo are also on the wishlist.

But nothing has been decided yet, Jannah confirmed. Ineos Grenadiers will not discuss their race program with their drivers at training camp until December. “I want to do the Giro and the Tour, but I also have to remember that I still have to defend my world title in Australia,” said the 25-year-old, who has only been to the Tour of Italy twice in his career (2020/21), with a total of six wins. The stages were exceptionally successful.

Ganna wants to tackle the world clock record, which has been owned by Belgian Victor Campinaarts since April 2019, near the end of the summer. “We still have to test a new material and get into the wind tunnel. What is certain is that we will not try it at altitude. The team is thinking of Manchester,” Jana said.