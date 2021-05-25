Shamrock Heroes! Number one in the Golden Book – Fürth

Fürth invites footballers to sign for Runhoff –

May 24, 2021 6:15 PM

Fürth – Nobody disputes this spot as number one: One day after the promotion collapsed against Fortuna Düsseldorf, the city asked SpVgg Greuther Fürth promotion champions to return to the arena again. On the lawn at Ronhof, the players, coaches, and the rest of the team signed the Golden Book – a brand new version, by the way.







Getting close to the entry into the Golden Book of Fürth: both Thomas Young and Runnhof Ascension Champions. 24.05.2021 Photo: Sportfoto Zink / Wolfgang Zink



As orders were still reverberating on Sunday, corpses clashed in the intense 94th minute against Fortuna Düsseldorf and the sweat flowed, there was now a complete relaxation: In the central circle, players relaxed in chairs in their gray tracksuits after a long night of partying. Embrace, comforting sayings, happy faces everywhere, blue skies over the stadium, few fans in front of him, sun above everything. No manager could organize it better.

Among other things, along with his two deputies, the mayor began his hymn of thanks to the Heroes of the Ascension. Thomas Young recalls a time when SpVgg was known as “inaccessible” because something was always blocking the path that prevented the jump to the top.

And anyway: as a Forth team, you would have felt happy for many years if nothing was quivering in terms of second-division relegation. The second ascent after 2012 makes him “infinitely happy.”

Although there is still one thing: “We want the homeland to win,” the mayor said with the aim of the new season. Forth team had “missed a lot” in First Division. If the shame started in the first degree and the epidemic allowed it, by the way, prominent visitors from the United States declared themselves at the city hall for the Bundesliga match in Runhoff: Henry Kissinger, born in Fürth, was expelled from his hometown by the Nazis, then wanted to cross the Atlantic plane. Young said the former US Secretary of State, who will turn 98 years old on May 27, told him in an email.

Hopefully, Kissinger will then also see what Fred Hoffler was so happy about this season, “the most attractive style in the entire league.” Shamrock boss said the team was always playing as if they were not doing it for the money, but for the fun.

The next few weeks and months will show who will contribute to this and how the professional team will be formed in the new season. Speakers also praised players such as David Raum and Sebastian Ernst, whose departure has long been certain, for their full commitment to the last minute.

The question mark remained behind the coach’s success: Stefan Little did not make a clear statement on Sunday. We hope the coach stays, Walter said. shooting. But the The Chair of the Supervisory Board of SpVgg also knows: “The Bundesliga is a fast-moving company.”

Anyone who continues to wear a Forth shirt knows since signing in the Golden Book that watches tick differently here. If it doesn’t work out for you to join another season in the Bundesliga immediately, the president says, “No one will tear your head out here.” After all that. It should only work with home wins. Forth people are used to shivering anyway.