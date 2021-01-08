USA Liveticker: Pelosi worries about Trump’s ability to access nuclear codes

Police: Someone shot at the Capitol

After supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump breached the Capitol building in Washington, one person there was injured. Police Chief Robert Conte said in a press conference on Wednesday that he was “a civilian,” and no further details were known yet.

Conte said that after Trump appeared before his supporters on Wednesday at lunchtime, a “large crowd” headed to the Capitol. Protesters broke through barriers and entered the Capitol grounds. The demonstrators’ behavior towards the police was “violent.”

“It was clear that the crowd was intending to harm our officers by using chemicals that irritate the police to force them into the United States Capitol Building,” Conte said. He referred to the imposed night curfew, which was in effect from 6 pm (local time / 0.00 CET) until 6 am the following day. Those who do not do this risk arrest.

Conte stressed that the protests were not peaceful, but rather “illegal inflammatory actions” by the demonstrators. Those responsible will be held accountable. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said police were sent from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia. Police forces from New Jersey will also support the Metropolitan Police.