Struve starts the new season with a win – Sports

Antalya (SID) – Professional tennis player Jean-Lennard Struff has successfully started the new season. The 30-year-old Warsteiner beat Russian Paul Kotto 6: 4, 6: 3 in his first match at the ATP tournament in Antalya. Struff meets Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the second round.

Jan Leonard Struve enters the quarter-finals © SID

However, the German was already eliminated second in the tournament. The qualifiers Matthias Baschinger (Munich) had to give up on his debut in one of the main ATP competitions for almost a year and a half when the score was 6: 3, 3: 6, 1: 4 against Spaniard Nicola Kuhn.

Struff, who is currently ranked 37th in the world rankings, is preparing to take on important assignments in Australia. To begin with, the second seed will start in the ATP Cup alongside Alexander Zverev and Kevin Kreowitz / Andreas Maes (February 1-5). Beginning on February 8th, the Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

In preparation, family man Struve has “done a lot in the fitness area,” he tells SID. With match training in Antalya and then also during his mandatory 14-day quarantine in Melbourne, he wants to give himself great restraint.

Article from 08/01/2021