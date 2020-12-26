Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes an S Pen slot

The next generation Galaxy Z Fold can be redesigned by Samsung using the S Pen slot similar to the Galaxy Note smartphone.

According to Ross Young, the calculation makes many accurate predictions about mobile devices that have not yet been launched, the main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will decrease in size from 7.59 inches to 7.55 inches, while the screen has decreased padding size from 6.23 inches to 6.21 inches. The reason for this cut is to allow more space for the S Pen slot.

On Twitter, Ross Young has shared information about the new generation of foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been rumored to support the S Pen for a long time. According to experts, the stylus will be more useful on smartphones with screens larger than 7 inches such as the Fold series.

However, previous rumors have mentioned this Samsung S Pen sold separately. Users have to purchase this accessory, along with a pen-tip box if there is a need to use it.

According to Ross Young, Samsung will launch two more foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the cheap version Flip Lite, next year. In particular, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.70-inch screen, slightly higher than the 6.67-inch Z Flip, supports 120 Hz refresh rate and uses LTPO – OLED screen technology for better vision and more energy savings.

According to some expectations, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be equipped Sliding keyboard, Two foldable screens And the The camera is hidden under the screen. The device is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.

Nhu fook (according to Funerina)