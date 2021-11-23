Cosméticos Lush leaves social networks to express its concern for the mental health of consumers

The company has announced a “global anti-social media policy” that seeks to draw attention to the use of technology to “renew, not destroy” and “to make a positive impact on social change.”

Cosmetics brand Lush ad Last Friday, he would deactivate his accounts on social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat, in an effort to address what it considers to be consumers’ mental health issues.

The company stated that as of November 26, its global presence on the networks will remain suspended until the platforms take measures to provide a safer environment for users.

“We hope that the platforms will provide strong guidance for good practice, and we hope that it will become an international regulation of law,” the company said in a statement, citing the need it saw as taking its own measures to protect customers from “Damage and manipulation” For those who are exposed on social networks.

In this context, the British brand has planned a series of initiatives that include increasing its presence on YouTube or using Twitter for customer service. Likewise, it has started its campaigns in producing newsletters which are distributed by email.

Under the title “Global Anti-Social Media Politics”This new commitment, which will extend to the 48 countries where the company currently operates, seeks to draw attention to the use of technologies to “renew, not destroy” and “to make a positive impact on social change”.

This is the second time the company has attempted to promote similar measures, after doing so in 2019 with its UK channels. Now this design has been enhanced by a whole set of Information The latter, “which clearly reveals the known harm that young people are exposed to” due to “the poor organization of this space,” according to a statement posted on its official website.

In a world where technology has become an essential part of every business, Lush, a company that makes luxury skin and hair care products, says it is ready to “start digital revolutionNS “.