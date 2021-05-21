Friday, May 21, 2021 – 11:26 a.m.

From May 24 in Italy, the animated series dedicated to Baby Shark

“Baby Shark’s Big Show” premiered on NickJr

ROME, May 21 (askanews) – After debuting in the US and UK in early May, “Baby Shark’s Big Show” is also arriving in Italy: It will air starting Monday May 24, on NickJr (Sky 603), stage Preschool brand ViacomCBS Italia. It will also be distributed in the next few months in the rest of the world, in the countries of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Korea, Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East and Africa.



Pinkfong Baby Shark has proven itself to be one of the strongest brands in the world. Since its debut in the United States, on March 26, 2020 on Nickelodeon, the animated series has instantly won # 1 place for kids ages 2-5. Thanks to “Baby Shark’s Big Show” airing on Nickelodeon brand channels, “Baby Shark’s Big Show” has reached 2.5 million preschoolers and 11.1 million viewers so far.





Share on:













“Baby Shark’s Big Show” is an animated series that tells the little ones about Baby Shark’s life. In the new episodes that air from May 24, Monday through Friday 6:40 PM, only on NickJr, we’ll see a sea bands challenge and the winner gets a place of honor on the Wall of Fame. Plus, Baby Shark swings a tooth and his desire to take a visit from Tooth Fairy is unstoppable. “Baby Shark’s Big Show” tells the stories of Baby Shark’s family, and children will discover with them how important friendship, teamwork, respect and kindness are. They will see underwater environments never seen before, scenarios perfect for dancing and singing.The new animated series was produced by Smartstudy and co-produced with Nickelodeon, ViacomCBS’s # 1 entertainment brand in the world. Baby Shark doesn’t stop there because his adventures continue online, too. Every week on the official Baby Shark YouTube channel, in Italian, new videos created by experts in children’s education will be uploaded: children’s songs, phonics songs, songs about numbers, lullabies, classics for children, fairy tales and much more. Because everyone knows the song in English but for Italian children, it will be possible to learn the song in the original version, Bimbo Squalo! Additionally, Baby Shark – Il Giornalino Ufficiale – arrived on newsstands on May 22nd. Between coloring pages, memory games and stories for reading, with their parents, there will be space for entertainment but also for learning: the magazine also has columns designed to help children memorize colors, discover new animals, and learn to count. Each issue will be accompanied by an official free game designed to stimulate the imagination and fun of young readers.Pinkfong Baby Shark was launched on Youtube in November 2015 and achieved unprecedented success worldwide, garnering 8.5 billion views and becoming the most viewed video in the platform’s history. Featuring music, characters, and choreography, the song was RIAA Diamond Certified and was a platinum song 11 times after selling 11 million copies in the United States. The viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge has produced over a million videos worldwide.





