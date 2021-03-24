From Gigi Hadid to Ashley Graham, the Boss x Russel Sports Show ignites New York’s Gotham Hall

The cast of Delevento Boss x Russell Athletic



Bella Hadid H Taylor HillAnd the Precious to meAnd the Ashley GrahamAnd the Lucky Blue SmithAnd the Keith BowersAnd the Miles Richie. An impressive array of models and well-known faces danced to the tune Jumping around From Pain House During the exhibition that unveiled the new collection resulting from the collaboration President x Russell Athletic. Like the pre-match basketball team, a group of models gathered in the fictional locker room where a real fashion show was staged that lit Gotham Hall in New York, the exclusive Midtown location chosen for the event.



Taylor Hill in Boss x Russell Athletic dress



A cloud of pink dotted the building’s spaces, while the most famous names in fashion and entertainment unveiled clothes that expertly blended Boss’s clothing tradition with the sporting aesthetic of Russell Athletic. Among the jerseys, joggers, tech shirts, tracksuits, and basketball shorts, formal-looking suits made of comfortable and casual fabrics always feature a touch of pink.



Keith Bowers as Boss x Russel Athletic



The collection, already for sale on the websites of both brands, has created classic, bold and casual pieces for off-the-court wear, which combine comfortable fit, sporty details and a retro-inspired color palette for a new generation of men and women. The new campaign that tells the story of the partnership has been created by the famous photographer Joshua Casey In cooperation with the production agency High fame. (All rights reserved)