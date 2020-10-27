Frightening moment the crocodile captures Elvis “nibble” on the shoulder of a Florida man

The Florida Man’s strange decision to swim with a 13-foot-long crocodile ended suddenly when the predator bites its shoulder.

Footage shows a large crocodile approaching John Bray who was swimming in Miami Lakes in the Florida Everglades.

Mr. Bray said the crocodile called Elvis and described it as his friend.

Although confident, he climbed out of the water before claiming to swim again with the alligator known as Elvis.

He said that the large predator does not intend to harm him.

Daredevil said, “ I am a recreational diver, scuba diver, and a freelance diver. I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie and I love animals. So, I swim and snorkel with sharks, crocodiles and all kinds of marine life for fun.

After posting the video to Facebook, Mr. Braje said, “ She was gnawed at by a 13-foot crocodile today.

He thinks that just because he is older than me, he can bully me.

There are no hard feelings though. He was just showing dominance or maybe just curiosity. If he wanted to bite, I wouldn’t be on Facebook now.

“He is still my friend and I will be back with him soon.

He added, ‘I’ve dealt with him a lot in the past. I think maybe because there were so many people around that he felt he needed to show dominance but he’s usually really cool. If he wants more, he can have it. This is my friend.

Friends of Mr. Bray said he could have either been killed or seriously injured by a crocodile.

Mark Aziz wrote: “Not the smartest moment … if he had wanted to tear your arm, he would have done it.”

Others suggested that his actions were the creation of another meme “The Florida Man” in which people from the Sunshine State participate in the most inexplicable incidents.

Another friend commented on the calmness of another man who stayed in the water despite the danger.

Mr. Bragg replied: ‘He is a professional. He is a fifth generation man. Grew up in that water. I am better off with sharks. It’s a crocodile man but I’m trying.

Jeff Charles claimed: “You no longer have a chip on your shoulder.”

While others referred to it as “crazy” for entering the water by a large crocodile.

Jason Moreno claimed that the crocodile appeared to gnaw Mister Bray’s shoulder