Time and space walkthrough of the Hyperbonus event in Pokémon GO • Nintendo Connect

You made for the unforgettable Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and did really great things in the global challenge arena: all 24 challenges have been mastered! As a bonus, Niantic posted in Pokemon GO . Blog Now for more info on this year’s Hyperbonus events Pokemon GO.
As you know, the mysterious Pokémon Hoopa suddenly appeared in Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and caused a lot of upheaval by everyone in the world. Pokemon GO Summon legendary Pokemon known in raid battles. But Hoopa continues: Next, the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia will appear in raid battles – see cover photo for this post. The presence of these Pokemon disrupts the flow of time and distorts space. Hoopa does not appear to be appearing at the moment. Here you can find out what to expect from Part 1 and Part 2 of the Hyperbonus event:
Hyperbonus, Part 1: Time
Time Stream Disabled – Part 1: Hyperbonus Event Time Started! dialga It will now appear at level 5 Raid Battles, and Pokemon of different ages will appear frequently. This is the reason for the appearance of the Fossil Pokémon Coknodon And the paint. If you are lucky, you will meet one cocnodon or iridescent schilterus!
Part 1: The time of the hyperbonus From Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm (local time).
idiosyncrasies
The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM until Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time):
- dialga It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen!
- MagnetonAnd the AerodactylAnd the Bourgogne 2 And the GULGANTS Appear in level 3 raid battles.
- Icognito UAnd the CoknodonAnd the paintAnd the Bronze And the click Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one Icognito U . iridescent!
- Some of the most common Pokémon that appear in the wild are: VoltobalAnd the BourgogneAnd the ammoniteAnd the KabutoAnd the dollsAnd the Coknodon And the paint. If you are lucky, you will meet one cocnodon or iridescent schilterus!
- The following Pokémon hatch from 7 km eggs: ammoniteAnd the KabutoAnd the AerodactylAnd the LilipAnd the AnorithAnd the Coknodon And the paint.
- Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops.
Hyperbonus, Part 2: Space
Space curves, so certain Pokemon appear in areas that are not part of their natural habitats. Among other things appear ironed In level 5 raid battles during Fornevra And the vermicula appear in the wild. Also Scaraborn It appears for the first time worldwide in level 3 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a shimmering specimen!
Part 2: Hyperbonus Chamber From Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8pm (local time).
idiosyncrasies
The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10AM until Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10AM local time:
- ironed It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen!
- samsalaAnd the Kangama And the Scaraborn Appears in level 3 raid battles. If you are lucky, you may meet one Iridescent Kangama or Scarab!
- Icognito UAnd the Shilos (Western and Eastern Seas), Pygraulon And the pseudo Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one Icognito U . iridescent!
- Some of the most common Pokémon that appear in the wild are: PiepiAnd the dreamsAnd the perch (red line and blue line), PygraulonAnd the Fornevra And the vermicula.
- The following regional Pokémon hatch from 7 km eggs: Shilos (Western and Eastern Seas), perch (red line and blue line), Fornevra And the vermicula.
- Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8 PM. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops.
We’ve already received a date for Part 3 of the Hyperbonus event, but the exact name is still missing. What happens after Part 1 and Part 2? Do strange things keep happening? What can we expect from Part 3?
Tel 3: ??? Hyperbonus events From Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8pm (local time).
As always, we hold you through all events Pokemon GO Until now!