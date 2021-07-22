You made for the unforgettable Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and did really great things in the global challenge arena: all 24 challenges have been mastered! As a bonus, Niantic posted in Pokemon GO . Blog Now for more info on this year’s Hyperbonus events Pokemon GO.

As you know, the mysterious Pokémon Hoopa suddenly appeared in Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and caused a lot of upheaval by everyone in the world. Pokemon GO Summon legendary Pokemon known in raid battles. But Hoopa continues: Next, the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia will appear in raid battles – see cover photo for this post. The presence of these Pokemon disrupts the flow of time and distorts space. Hoopa does not appear to be appearing at the moment. Here you can find out what to expect from Part 1 and Part 2 of the Hyperbonus event:

Hyperbonus, Part 1: Time

Time Stream Disabled – Part 1: Hyperbonus Event Time Started! dialga It will now appear at level 5 Raid Battles, and Pokemon of different ages will appear frequently. This is the reason for the appearance of the Fossil Pokémon Coknodon And the paint. If you are lucky, you will meet one cocnodon or iridescent schilterus!

Part 1: The time of the hyperbonus From Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm (local time).

idiosyncrasies

The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM until Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time):

dialga It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen!

It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen! Magneton And the Aerodactyl And the Bourgogne 2 And the GULGANTS Appear in level 3 raid battles.

And the And the And the Appear in level 3 raid battles. Icognito U And the Coknodon And the paint And the Bronze And the click Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one Icognito U . iridescent !

And the And the And the And the Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one ! Some of the most common Pokémon that appear in the wild are: Voltobal And the Bourgogne And the ammonite And the Kabuto And the dolls And the Coknodon And the paint . If you are lucky, you will meet one cocnodon or iridescent schilterus !

And the And the And the And the And the And the . If you are lucky, you will meet one ! The following Pokémon hatch from 7 km eggs: ammonite And the Kabuto And the Aerodactyl And the Lilip And the Anorith And the Coknodon And the paint .

And the And the And the And the And the And the . Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops.

Hyperbonus, Part 2: Space

Space curves, so certain Pokemon appear in areas that are not part of their natural habitats. Among other things appear ironed In level 5 raid battles during Fornevra And the vermicula appear in the wild. Also Scaraborn It appears for the first time worldwide in level 3 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a shimmering specimen!

Part 2: Hyperbonus Chamber From Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8pm (local time).

idiosyncrasies

The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10AM until Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10AM local time:

ironed It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen!

It appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen! samsala And the Kangama And the Scaraborn Appears in level 3 raid battles. If you are lucky, you may meet one Iridescent Kangama or Scarab !

And the And the Appears in level 3 raid battles. If you are lucky, you may meet one ! Icognito U And the Shilos (Western and Eastern Seas), Pygraulon And the pseudo Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one Icognito U . iridescent !

And the (Western and Eastern Seas), And the Appears in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may meet one ! Some of the most common Pokémon that appear in the wild are: Piepi And the dreams And the perch (red line and blue line), Pygraulon And the Fornevra And the vermicula .

And the And the (red line and blue line), And the And the . The following regional Pokémon hatch from 7 km eggs: Shilos (Western and Eastern Seas), perch (red line and blue line), Fornevra And the vermicula .

(Western and Eastern Seas), (red line and blue line), And the . Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8 PM. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops.

We’ve already received a date for Part 3 of the Hyperbonus event, but the exact name is still missing. What happens after Part 1 and Part 2? Do strange things keep happening? What can we expect from Part 3?

Tel 3: ??? Hyperbonus events From Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8pm (local time).

As always, we hold you through all events Pokemon GO Until now!