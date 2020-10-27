Where to find Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg on US TV and Live broadcasts

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to watch Atletico Madrid against RB Salzburg on US TV in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place.

In the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid against RB Salzburg will be shown on TV and live broadcast (more details below).

match: Atletico Madrid vs. Salzburg

Starting: Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET

Are you looking to watch Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg online from your work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are many options to enjoy all of the action.

We recommend:
just us.

World Health Organization: Atletico Madrid vs. Salzburg
What: Champions League
when: The match kicks off at 4 PM EST / 1 PM PDT Tuesday October 27, 2020
Where: Live on Galavision, CBS All Access And the fuboTV (Spanish only) (Free trial)

CBS All Access now offers 7-day free trial Promote new subscribers, giving fans the ability to view loads of football fans (and other content) for free.

After 7 days of trial version, CBS All Access Only $ 5.99 a month. You are guaranteed access to all UEFA Champions League and European League matches until the end of the 2023/24 season.

With permission from World Soccer Talk, download a free copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which contains details on where to watch all the leagues from around the world on US TV and LIVE.

CBS All Access includes exclusive original programs like Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone, among others. You can also broadcast CBS, CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live.

READ  2020 NHL playoffs schedule: Stanley Cup Qualifier schedule

CBS All Access features include (1) over 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) live broadcasts of your local CBS network, and (3) every UEFA Champions League match will broadcast from 2020 to 2024.

CBS All Access is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku phones, iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

See more: The UEFA Champions League schedule on American TV and live broadcasting

