Japan, Australia and Canada announced sanctions against Russia

Japan, Canada and Australia announced on Tuesday and Wednesday (local time) Which will apply sanctions against Russiamainly for banks and people close to the government of Vladimir Putin for the entry of the armed forces into the Donetsk and Lugansk regions,As well as recognizing them as “independent republics”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced economic sanctions against Russia, considering that Moscow’s actions against Ukraine They are “another invasion of a sovereign country which is totally unacceptable”.

Announcing a series of measures, Trudeau said: “We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign bonds. We will impose additional sanctions on and prevent Russian state banks from doing business with them.”

Canada’s actions were taken after the President of the United States, Joe Biden announces sanctions against Moscow for “initiating” the invasion of Ukraine.

For its part, Australia announced the first round of sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognized the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

first Minister , Scott Morrison made it clear that Australia would deny entry to eight members of the Russian Security Council, who would apply financial sanctions.in addition to sanctions against industries from various sectors such as energy, mining and hydrocarbons in Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as banking institutions such as VEB and the Russian Military Bank, among others.

Australian government It will amend the 2011 independent sanctions regulations that apply to Crimea and Sevastopol to expand to Donestsk and Lugansk, Morrison explained at a press conference in Sydney after a meeting of the National Security Committee.

“The invasion of Ukraine has already begun. This invasion is unjustified, unjustified and unacceptable”“Australians will always stand up to bullies, and we will stand up to Russia,” Morrison said.

The Australian government is also coordinating with Ukraine’s neighbors on potential measures to assist the displaced and has ordered urgent visa procedures for the 1,400 Ukrainians who have applied to Australia, including students.

Morrison also reported that his government has contacted a number of strategic companies in the face of a potential cyber attack. critical infrastructure due to the measures imposed against Russia.

Australia, which puts the number of citizens and residents in Ukraine at about 1,400, said the day before it had ordered all of its diplomats to leave the European country due to the crisis.

The government of Australia, a historical ally of the United States, has on several occasions expressed its no intention of deploying troops in Eastern Europe because it has to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific, although it is considering the possibility of providing military forces. Equipment if the situation worsens.Crisis.

Also in the past few hours, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his country would implement a series of sanctions against Russia. In his appearance in front of the media, he once again condemned Russia’s “violation of international law” and announced that visas would be suspended and funds from these two regions would be frozen. Ukrainian separatists, who will be subject to a trade embargo, as well as blocking new issues of Russian sovereign debt in Japanese markets.

Kishida said these sanctions, which are in line with those endorsed by both the US and the EU, will come into effect “as soon as possible” once their details are finalised. And thehe is The prime minister added that if the situation worsens, Tokyo will take additional measures “as soon as possible.” In cooperation with the rest of the G7 countries.

Kishida also urged Russia to “return to the process of resolving the crisis through diplomatic negotiations” and insisted that his government would do everything possible to protect the Japanese still residing in Ukraine. After Tokyo asked all its citizens 10 days ago to leave the European country.

