16-inch MacBook Pro from Intel is under $2000 before they say goodbye

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was launched at 2,699 euros at the end of 2019, and it only costs now €1,979 on Amazon. The laptop is the subject of regular upgrades, but this is one of the first times it has fallen below €2,000. Although this 27% reduction is significant, we now advise against purchasing this device in most cases.

The MacBook Pro 16″ still dominates the MacBook M1 in graphics and in some other aspects (number of Thunderbolt ports, number of managed screens…), but we expect its next revamp under Apple’s Silicon architecture. Delivering on its promises, this revamp could change the look of a laptop As was the case with the MacBook Air and Pro 13″ when they replaced the Intel chip with the M1 chip.

The future MacBook Pro 16 to be marketed year end, Will be New Apple chip It consists of a high-performance 8-core CPU, 2 economic cores (compared to 4 + 4 cores for M1) and a GPU of 16 or 32 cores (compared to 7 or 8 for M1). And we’re not even talking about other supposed developments (HDMI port, SD card readerAnd the Small LED display…) She is just as drooling with envy. In short, if you need a very powerful laptop and can wait, wait a little longer.