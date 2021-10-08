Formula 1: A quick comeback? Words leave room for guesswork

The 2021 Formula 1 season is on the way. Mick Schumacher, son of German Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, makes his debut. But which pilots will participate, too? We present to you all the drivers and teams.

Formula 1: These are all the driver teams for 2021

Formula 1: These are all the driver teams for 2021

After this season, Honda is leaving the engine manufacturer Formula 1 the end. The Japanese group wants to save costs and reallocate its resources.

For Honda, it is the fourth exit from Formula 1. But it seems that the return of the engine manufacturer is already possible.

Formula 1: Honda suggests going back in time

Honda wants to be climate neutral by 2050 – participation in Formula 1 no longer fits the plan. In 2022, Red Bull will therefore have to abandon engine supplier support. In the future, the racing team will build its own power unit based on the Honda engine.

But there is already speculation about a Honda comeback. The Japanese company was on the table during the debate on the new engine, which will be presented in 2026.

——————————–

Formula 1 | Difference Engines:

Mercedes: Mercedes

Red Bull: Honda

McLaren: Mercedes

Alps: Rhino

Ferrari: Ferrari

Aston Martin: Mercedes

Alpha Tory: Honda

Williams: Mercedes

Alfa Romeo: Ferrari

Haas: Ferrari







——————————–

Currently, costs and a complex system are a deterrent for new entrants – Formula 1 wants to change that. In the future, the engine should be simplified and cheaper. In addition, Formula 1 wants to rely entirely on sustainable fuels.





Will Honda return to Formula 1 anytime soon? Photo: imago Images / PanoramiC

The German automaker VW in particular is associated with the entry into Formula 1 – Porsche and Audi are traded.

——————————–

More news about Formula 1:





——————————–

But it’s clear that Honda could also consider a quick comeback. “Personally, I think yes, we will be back,” Masashi Yamamoto, managing director of Honda F1 at the Turkish Grand Prix, continued, “Now Honda has to focus on CO2 neutrality and we have to speed up the project. But once things go well, I think there will be people within the company who want to do Formula 1.”

So it is very likely that we will see Honda again in Formula 1 in a few years. It will be the fifth era of the Japanese.

At the Turkish Grand Prix, Red Bull will drive with a special design in honor of Honda. Here you can see more!



